What was Len Goodman’s net worth at the time of his passing?

Legendary professional dancer and dance coach Len Goodman passed away on April 22, 2023, leaving behind a legacy a lifetime in the making.

Fans of the treasured artist’s work were devastated to learn of Goodman’s death only three days ahead of what would have been his 78th birthday. His struggles with cancer, first prostate and later bone — which ultimately took his life — plagued Goodman for years ahead of his death, but the popular dancer continued to grace the world with his talent, via a range of programs, nearly up until his final months.

Goodman was a staple of programs like Dancing with the Stars, on which he was a judge, and Strictly Come Dancing, for years. He got his start in televised competitive dance judging all the way back in 2004 with Strictly Come Dancing, and soon branched off to elevate Dancing with the Stars from its inception in 2005. He maintained as a vital element of the program from 2005 to 2022 — nearly 20 years — first as a judge and then, for two seasons, as a presenter for short dance segments. News of his intent to retire from his longstanding position on the program came about in late 2022, just months before he passed away.

Goodman took a step back from the programs he helped define, in hopes of spending the last few months of his life with his family. His massive fanbase is devastated to say goodbye to a legend, but they’re looking back on the star’s legacy in the wake of his death, and celebrating his many contributions to the world of dance.

Len Goodman’s net worth

It’s a slightly odd thing to wonder after, in the aftermath of a major celebrity death, but some fans can’t help but ask about Goodman’s financial situation at the time of his demise. Longtime fans of the star are ardently hoping Goodman lived a comfortable life in his later years, enjoying the plenty he earned through a lifetime of contributing his talent to a range of programs. On top of Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, Goodman is also known for his work on 2012’s Titanic with Len Goodman, as well as Holiday of My Lifetime, Perspectives: For The Love of Fred Astaire, and Len Goodman’s Partners in Rhyme.

All that hard work certainly paid off for Goodman, who was worth an impressive $18 million at the time of his death. He earned his high net worth — according to Celebrity Net Worth — via his range of dance programs, as well as the ballroom dance school he ran in England.

Goodman’s memory will persist for years, as longtime fans return to his wealth of programs as a way of celebrating the late star. His work in dance — from his own time as a professional dancer, to his school, the many television shows he headed, and even a few documentaries — showcases the brilliant history of one of the dancing world’s greatest.