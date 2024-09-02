Image Credit: Disney
Roger Cook
Image via Roger Cook/X
Category:
Celebrities
TV

What was Roger Cook’s cause of death?

Do we know how This Old House's garden and landscaping expert died?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 2, 2024 06:56 am

Born in 1954 in Biddeford, Maine, Roger Cook was a garden and landscape contractor who became a household name appearing on PBS’ long-running home renovation program This Old House and its spin-offs Ask This Old House and Inside This Old House, from 1988 until 2022.

Cook’s impressive background explains how he landed his role on This Old House. In 1977, having studied at the University of Maine, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife management and conservation law.

As a certified landscape contractor in Massachusetts, Cook was a prominent member of the Massachusetts Arborist Association. He served as president of the board of directors of New England Grows and the Association of Landscape Contractors of Massachusetts. In 1982, he founded K & R Tree and Landscape Company with his wife, Kathleen. The same year, he first appeared on This Old House, starting his 40-year association with the show. He gained a loyal following and proved himself to be a highly likable on-screen personality, winning an Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 2022.

Sadly, on Aug. 21, 2024, Cook passed away. But how did that happen?

Do we know how Roger Cook died?

According to his online obituary at Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home’s website, Roger Cook died following an unspecified extended illness. We will update this story if and when the specifics of Cook’s condition are publicly disclosed.

Cook lost his wife in 2010 but is survived by his two children, Jason and Molly, his daughter-in-law Anna, his three grandsons, Peter, Noah, and James, his brother Greg, and many other loving family members and friends.

May Roger Cook rest in eternal peace.

Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com