What was Roger Cook’s cause of death?

Born in 1954 in Biddeford, Maine, Roger Cook was a garden and landscape contractor who became a household name appearing on PBS’ long-running home renovation program This Old House and its spin-offs Ask This Old House and Inside This Old House, from 1988 until 2022.

Recommended Videos

Cook’s impressive background explains how he landed his role on This Old House. In 1977, having studied at the University of Maine, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife management and conservation law.

As a certified landscape contractor in Massachusetts, Cook was a prominent member of the Massachusetts Arborist Association. He served as president of the board of directors of New England Grows and the Association of Landscape Contractors of Massachusetts. In 1982, he founded K & R Tree and Landscape Company with his wife, Kathleen. The same year, he first appeared on This Old House, starting his 40-year association with the show. He gained a loyal following and proved himself to be a highly likable on-screen personality, winning an Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 2022.

Sadly, on Aug. 21, 2024, Cook passed away. But how did that happen?

Do we know how Roger Cook died?

With tremendous sadness and a lot of love, we announce the passing of our friend & longtime landscape contractor, Roger Cook. Our thoughts are with all who loved him and learned from him.https://t.co/erD7i3RKyt — This Old House (@ThisOldHouse) August 23, 2024

According to his online obituary at Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home’s website, Roger Cook died following an unspecified extended illness. We will update this story if and when the specifics of Cook’s condition are publicly disclosed.

Cook lost his wife in 2010 but is survived by his two children, Jason and Molly, his daughter-in-law Anna, his three grandsons, Peter, Noah, and James, his brother Greg, and many other loving family members and friends.

May Roger Cook rest in eternal peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy