Meg Bennett
Image via Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

What was ‘The Young and Restless’ actress and writer Meg Bennett’s cause of death?

The Emmy Award winner sadly passed away on April 11.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 06:18 am

Television writer, actress, and model Meg Bennett sadly died on April 11 at 75.

Recommended Videos

Bennett is most famous for her long-running role as Julia Newman in the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless, for which she also wrote scripts. She played Newman in several stints on the show in 1980-1984, 1986-1987, 2002, 2018, and 2020. However, she had an extensive filmography of additional writing and acting credits.

Other prominent writing credits include The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, General Hospital: Night Shift, Generations, Santa Barbara, and Sunset Beach. Additional acting roles included General Hospital, Santa Barbara (see picture below), and Search for Tomorrow. She also had a memorable spell on Broadway, playing Marty Maraschino in the original run of Grease from 1972 until 1974.

Bennett received many award nominations throughout her career, with wins including a Daytime Emmy in 1995 for Best Writing on General Hospital and Writers Guild of America Awards for the 1994, 1995, and 1997 seasons of the same show.

Born Helen Bennett on October 4, 1948, Bennett grew up in Pasadena, California. She met her husband, ex-General Hospital head writer Robert Guza Jr., when they were hired to work on the program simultaneously. They’d been married for 19 years and purchased a $2.8 million Beverly Hills home, previously owned by Boris Karloff and Gregory Peck, in 2003. Guza Jr. survives her following her passing.

How did Meg Bennett die?

Meg Bennett in Santa Barbara
Image via NBC

According to an announcement by Bennett’s family, she died after a battle with cancer. The specific form of the horrible disease she was suffering with has not been disclosed.

Bennett’s family fondly described her as “devotedly working with children, writing, and engaging with her far-flung family and friends” until the end. Bennett leaves behind two stepdaughters, four grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and many nieces and nephews, in addition to her beloved husband.

May she rest in eternal peace.

