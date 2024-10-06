Image Credit: Disney
What was TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s cause of death?

The TikToker was only 25 and had gotten married in 2023.
Oct 6, 2024

Tragedies have the power to leave even those unaffected in an emotional storm when they happen. But when they strike those too young to suffer the unfairness that is life, they tend to hit harder, something which the world — even the part not too connected with TikTok and social media — is experiencing as they learn of Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s “sudden and unexpected” death at 25.

The young TikTok star had amassed quite a following on the platform — over 1.3 million — and owned online boutiques Geaux Savage and Sauvage and Beauty. Her fans and followers expected another video from the TikToker who loved sharing glimpses of her life. Instead, they found themselves reeling after discovering, via her husband Cameron Grigg, that Taylor had passed away.

How did Taylor Rousseau Grigg die?

In his heartbreaking Instagram post, Cameron details how Taylor “dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime” in 2024. “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” he added, sharing that despite all the suffering, Taylor remained positive and “always brought joy to everyone around her.”

“She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation.”

While Cameron doesn’t specify the exact cause of Taylor’s death, he did reveal that she has been in and out of the hospital since they got married in 2023. The TikToker also talked about her medical issues in her videos — once again without clarifying what she was suffering from even though she confirmed receiving an official diagnosis — detailing that she’s been “fighting for my life every day” while experiencing excruciating pain that made her wish for death sometimes.

“While her earthly body is still here waiting to give the gift of life, we know her spirit is in heaven dancing in the streets made of gold with all her beauty and grace. Her endless shoe/boot collection. And her rhinestones and turquoise jewelry. She’s no longer in pain, but her body has been made whole in Jesus name.”

Given her “sudden and unexpected” passing and the many hospital visits, Cameron and her family never got the chance to get ready for the tragedy financially. As they also don’t have any insurance, a GoFundMe page has been set up to aid them in this trying time as they try to get monetarily stable while living with the pain of Taylor’s death.

Based on what Cameron has shared, it seems as if despite the harrowing hospital visits and the pain Taylor faced, the prognosis of her condition was hopeful at the very least. Apart from financial aid, Taylor’s family needs the support and understanding of her fans to live with the loss they have suffered.

