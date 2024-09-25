Image Credit: Disney
Trevor Moore attends Comedy Central's "Taskmaster" Premiere Party at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on April 26, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
What was Trevor Moore’s cause of death?

How did the affable comedian pass away in 2021?
Kevin Stewart
Published: Sep 25, 2024 07:01 am

Born April 4, 1980, in Montclair, New Jersey, the multifaceted Trevor Moore was a comedian, writer, actor, filmmaker, and solo comedy musician. Moore was best known as a founding member of the New York City-based comedy troupe, the Whitest Kids U’ Know (WKUK), alongside Sam Brown and Zach Cregger. The trio had a sketch comedy series on the American cable channel IFC that ran for five seasons.

Moore’s entertainment career began in 1997 when his show The Trevor Moore Show aired on public-access television in Charlottesville, Virginia, until 1998. He went on to appear on television in various roles on Uncle Morty’s Dub Shack from 2004 until 2006, in multiple roles on the aforementioned The Whitest Kids U’ Know from 2007 until 2011, in season one of Breaking In in 2011, in various comedy segments on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from 2011 until 2013, as himself in The Story of Our Times in 2018, and as himself on Trevor Moore’s High in Church in 2015. He also created Walk the Prank, which aired from 2016 until 2018, Just Roll with It, which aired from 2019 until 2021, and The Trevor Moore Talk Show, which aired from 2019 until 2021 (as per IMDb).

Moore also appeared in a few movies. He wrote, directed, produced, and starred in Miss March (2009) and The Civil War on Drugs (2011) and made a cameo appearance in Our RoboCop Remake (2014).

He was also heavily involved with the unfinished movie Mars and the in-development television series Stripes.

Tragically, on Aug. 7, 2021, Moore passed away in Los Angeles, California. He was only 41. But what happened to bring his life to such a premature end?

How did Trevor Moore die?

According to TMZ, Trevor Moore died after falling from an upstairs balcony at his home. Police and fire responded to a medical emergency at around 2:30 am at Moore’s Los Angeles residence, where he was found unresponsive in his backyard, having suffered severe head trauma, and pronounced dead by paramedics.

No suicide note was found, and there were empty bottles of alcohol strewn around Moore’s house. Therefore, The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner officially listed his cause of death as a tragic accident.

The month before he died, Moore had posted on X (Twitter, as it was known then) that he wanted his obituary to refer to him as “local sexpot,” and Vulture duly obliged. May Trevor Moore rest in peace.

