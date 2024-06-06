Former NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson testifies in Miami-Dade County Court during the third day of his "road rage" trial October 23, 2001 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Pool Photo/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
True Crime

What were O.J. Simpson’s last words?

Was there a deathbed confession or did he take his secrets to the grave?
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 07:40 am

O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was a high-profile football player and actor, but he was best known for his involvement in one of the most infamous criminal investigations and trials of all time.

Recommended Videos

The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman are some of the most infamous of the modern age. And they have never been solved. They were both killed outside of the Simpsons’ Brentwood home on June 12, 1994, when they were just 35 and 25, respectively. O.J. was the prime suspect but was found not guilty in a highly publicized 1995 trial. His defense, led by Johnnie Lee Cochran Jr., relied mostly on claims of planting and mishandling of evidence and racism among the Los Angeles police department.

In 1997, Simpson was found liable for the battery and wrongful death of Goldman and the battery of his wife in a civil lawsuit (the latter’s family did not file a wrongful death claim), resulting in a payment of $33.5 million in damages to both families, which he hadn’t finished paying at the time of his death.

In 2007, Simpson published a book where he describes a hypothetical scenario in which he had actually committed the killings, titled If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer. He would later serve nine years in prison for leading a Las Vegas armed robbery in 2007.

Did O.J. Simpson confess to the murders before dying?

Nicole Brown Simpson and O.J. Simpson attend the movie premiere of "Ishtar" on May 13, 1987 in Century City, California.
Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images

Deathbed confessions are a thing for a reason. Knowing you will soon leave this world, grants you a special kind of immunity, so confessing to your darkest deepest secrets will no longer have any consequences. At least not for yourself.

People have wondered whether O.J. Simpson could have finally put the issue to bed by confessing to Nicole and Ron’s murders before he passed away, but he never did. We may never know whether he did it or not.

Per TMZ‘s sources, all Simpson spoke about in his final moments was water and sports. “Unless being thirsty and asking for water is a confession… or wanting to watch the golf tournament. Nothing about the LA thing came up or was even thought about,” the outlet was told.

TMZ also notes that O.J. and Nicole’s two children, Sydney and Justin were present at the time of their father’s passing alongside their siblings, and that, according to the same sources, everyone visiting or taking care of the former football star during the six months that he was in hospice care was requested to sign an NDA. More than 30 people traveled to Simpson’s Nevada home to say goodbye to him in his final week.

O.J. Simpson was 76.

Author
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.