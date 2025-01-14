What will Melania Trump wear to the inauguration?

With just five days to go until Donald Trump assumes his second presidency during his upcoming inauguration, a cauldron of super-sized questions are being asked ahead of the much-discussed event — including a possible performance by Snoop Dogg, and what dazzling ensemble Melania Trump will wear.

Sure, focusing on the fashion choices of the wife of the president-elect seems pointless, but with all eyes set to be locked onto the television screen during the inauguration, it’s hardly a surprise why a plethora of Americans are intrigued to learn what the First Lady will be donning as the Don enters office for an head-turning sequel.

While questions have recently risen in regards to the list of performers for the inauguration, it’s clear that Melania and Donald’s choice of clothes is a topic of discussion that many enthusiasts are already speculating about.

Let’s be honest, though — fashion is one of the biggest controversies when high-profile celebrities and politicians attend particular events. If superstars such as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift aren’t safe from fashion ridicule while walking a red carpet, then Melania certainly isn’t safe from the same fashionistas pinpointing her stylish decisions.

So, what will Melania choose to wear to the inauguration?

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ahead of Trump’s controversial inauguration, Melania has received a multitude of suitors interested in her donning their apparel for the upcoming event — including fashion designers such as Christian Dior and Versace reaching out to the First Lady in preparation for Trump’s moment in the political spotlight.

And while this news might seem obvious and the situation would not make anybody feel otherwise at first glance, designers energetically reaching out to Melania is actually a major shock — especially when you consider the fact that fashion enthusiasts and designers “shunned” Melania back in 2017, ahead of Trump’s first official inauguration into the White House. Melania eventually made contact with designer Ralph Lauren, who created a stunning sky-blue gown for the 2017 swearing-in of her husband.

Flash forward to now, however, and opinions have apparently changed in regards to fashion labels rallying about Melania and hoping that she’ll choose their attire to boast at the event on Jan. 20. Unsurprisingly, the lack of fashion suitors back in 2017 was due to the overwhelming dismay of Trump’s political agenda and policies, although it now seems that a plethora of fashion experts now believe that Melania wearing their brand will only help their respective fashion companies in the long run.

In short, it appears that everybody is clamoring to dress Melania, but the decision ultimately comes down to her and her trusted advisors. One report has already suggested that she might choose a U.S. designer to wear, so that puts several fashion companies in the running while simultaneously eliminating others. In the past, Melania has typically been denied by U.S. designers, but her collaboration with French designer and friend Hervé Pierre allows her to maintain fashion contacts and inspires her to work with more U.S. designers.

When all is said and done, Melania will have chosen a fashion designer and an eye-catching outfit that she can be most pleased with. Until then, we’ll simply have to sit back and await to see which fashion designer company wins this turtle race. Either way, all eyes will surely be on Trump as he embarks on his second time as president of the U.S. of A.

