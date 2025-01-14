Will Snoop Dogg perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

Jan. 20, 2025 is fast approaching, and while for many it will be another dreary winter day that leaves them wishing summer would get here already, it’s also Donald Trump‘s inauguration day. People are finding out which singers are performing… and confused that some, like Carrie Underwood, have agreed.

Snoop Dogg is one name who is being floated around as a potential performer. But is that true? How does Martha Stewart’s BFF feel about Trump, and is he going to appear at this anticipated event?

Is Snoop Dogg performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration?

Snoop Dogg isn’t performing at the inauguration of Trump on Jan. 20. However, he is performing at an event a few days before. According to Politico, sources who are involved with organizing say that Snoop Dogg is going to perform at the Crypto Ball on Friday Jan. 17, 2025.

Anyone familiar with Snoop Dogg and Trump’s history might be surprised that he is performing at any event that has to do with the incoming president. According to USA Today, the rapper included a clown that looked like Trump in his music video “Lavendar (Nightfall Remix)” back in 2017. That would have been telling enough, but then Snoop Dogg aimed a gun at Trump in the video. Trump wasn’t pleased (to say the least) and, instead of keeping his thoughts to himself, shared his reaction on Twitter.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Then, in 2020, Snoop Dogg said, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.” But now that Trump is about to take office again, Snoop Dogg said of Trump, “He ain’t done nothing wrong to me” and praised Trump for pardoning Death Row label co-founder Michael Harris.

However, if Snoop Dogg’s fans are taking his decision to perform at the Crypto Ball as evidence that he’s a Republican or that he’s fully on board with Trump, he doesn’t want people to think that. In Nov. 2024, he posted online that he chose not to endorse Trump or Kamala Harris and told his fans, “I don’t believe in separating people. I believe in bringing us together.”

Sure, Snoop Dogg isn’t the first person to say that they’re against “division” and taking sides. That argument is getting a bit lame, though. When one party is anything but decent and caring and shows their true colors day in day out, well, isn’t showing even a bit of support for that party taking sides? If Snoop Dogg really had an issue with Trump, it’s hard to believe he would agree to perform at the Crypto Ball. But, hey, Snoop Dogg is super into NFTs and crypto, so maybe that’s the reason he was drawn to this event.

Besides wondering why exactly anyone would want to perform anywhere near Trump, perhaps a better question is why a Crypto Ball needs to happen at all? Each ticket costs $100,000, which is wild when you imagine what that money could be used for. Also, if you want four tickets and have a spare $1 million, you can have dinner with Trump another time. No thanks! Speaking of “separating” people, there are definitely people who are all about crypto and those who want nothing to do with it, and I’m glad to be in the latter camp.

