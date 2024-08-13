Snoop Dogg’s political views, explained

As the 2024 presidential election race heats up, both the Republican and Democratic campaigns are leveraging celebrities to push their message and endorse their parties.

Recommended Videos

The GOP last month tapped Amber Rose to advocate for Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention, while Kamala Harris’ campaign enlisted the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo at a recent event in Atlanta. One celebrity whose endorsement might also be sought-after by both campaigns is Snoop Dogg.

The rapper — who just completed an iconic run as an NBC Olympics correspondent — hasn’t been shy about weighing into politics in the past. Over the years, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer has seemingly changed his political views, and his thoughts on the current presidential race have not yet been revealed.

So, as more celebrities continue to throw their support behind each campaign, do we know exactly where Snoop Dogg stands?

Snoop Dogg’s political views

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

For most of his career in the spotlight, Snoop Dogg has advocated for policies and candidates that largely align with the Democratic Party. In 2012, for example, he publicly revealed he would be voting for Barack Obama over Mitt Romney in that year’s election. Years later, in 2017, Snoop Dogg featured on the song “Lavender”, which was accompanied by a music video that parodied then-President Donald Trump as a clown.

At the time of that song’s release, Snoop Dogg described Trump as “a motherf***er” and compared the Republican Party’s policies to “a lot of clown sh*t.” In response, Trump wrote on social media that Snoop Dogg’s was in the midst of a “failing career.” Then, in 2020, Snoop Dogg revealed in an interview that he would again be voting for the Democratic Party, since he “can’t stand to see this punk [Trump] in office one more year.”

However, the rapper’s views on Trump seemed to soften in the years that followed. When asked about his thoughts on Trump in 2024, Snoop Dogg said he “has done only great things for me,” citing the former President’s pardoning of Michael Harris. For context, Harris co-founded Death Row Records, the label that first signed Snoop Dogg for the release of his debut album.

“[Trump] ain’t done nothing wrong to me… he pardoned Michael Harris,” Snoop Dogg said. “I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.” While the rapper’s U-turn in his thoughts on Trump caused backlash among fans, Snoop Dogg remained coy about whether he’d support Trump or then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I may have to,” Snoop Dogg said when asked if he’d endorse either candidate. “There are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy