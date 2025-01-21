What’s with the Demi Moore-Andrew Garfield romance rumors? Fans weigh in after ‘flirty’ interaction at the Golden Globes goes viral

“She likes them young!” That’s what some social media users said after Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield were spotted sharing some very flirty moments at the Golden Globes early this year. The rumor mill has been busy churning out wishful thinking and speculation-inducing reports since then, and now many people still want answers and confirmation that the two are a thing, and it just wasn’t some sort of a fluke.

This hullabaloo started when Garfield, 41, was caught on camera inaudibly telling the 62-year-old Hollywood star something while kissing her hands amid the busy crowd at the function hall. Moore’s face was not visible in the shot, but she seemed to be intently listening to Garfield as they looked at each other eye to eye. The clip was one of the moments that went viral online amidst the celebrations after the awards show.

It’s been two weeks since then, but the curious interaction between the two actors continues to boggle the minds of fans and casual social media users alike. Adding to their confusion are the reports claiming something is going on between them. For instance, celebrity gossip source DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip via Instagram Stories claiming that Garfield has been staying at Moore’s house in Sun Valley, Idaho.

In the wake of the speculations, many took to X to weigh in on the potential romance between the Amazing Spider-Man actor and the first-time Golden Globe winner. One fan was seemingly rooting for Garfield and Moore to date by writing on X, “Please make this happen!” Another chimed in, saying, “That would have to go down as one of the biggest upgrades in history.” Garfield was most recently linked to social justice activist, Dr. Kate Tomas, while Moore’s last boyfriend was Swiss chef Daniel Humm.

Since Garfield and Moore are both currently single, many hope they will indeed take the risk and start a romance with each other. However, some criticized the 21-year age difference between the two, with one user even arguing that Moore’s too old: “Why the hell is everyone ‘shipping’ Andrew Garfield and Demi Moore? That man wants children — not gonna happen with her“.

Are Andrew Garfield and Demi Moore A THING? 👀🩷



After looking flirty at the Golden Globes, it seems there might be something REAL going on between Demi Moore and Andrew Garfield.



Of course, we can’t believe every unverified DeuxMoi blind item we read, but do you think it… pic.twitter.com/8FZgtBLO5K — Etalk (@etalkCTV) January 20, 2025

However, other users quickly pointed out they could just do “casual dating.” Someone else also noted that Garfield himself has already admitted that he no longer wants to have children. Last October, the actor told Esquire in an interview that he’s already “a tired guy” and so, he no longer wants “to be a tired dad.”

Explaining his resolve not to enter fatherhood, Garfield said that it’s tough to raise a child, and it’s all the more challenging given his status as a public personality. “Bringing new life into the context of my life, there’s a heavy burden there,” he said. It was not the first time he spoke about not wanting to be a father either. When he reached 40 in 2022, he told GQ: “Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I’m 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself.”

Being with Moore pretty much spares him from all the “starting a family” questions. But then again, there’s still no confirmation if he’s indeed dating The Substance star. As for Moore, she wouldn’t have a hard time navigating married life with a much younger man. She married her ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, when he was 25, while she was 40, in 2005. They were husband and wife for six years before divorcing in 2011.

