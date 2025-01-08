Demi Moore shares glimpse into Golden Globes glam and the stunning dress that made her look like the real trophy

To many, Demi Moore is an icon who has had one of the most impressive careers in the entertainment industry. When we think of her career, some exceptional films come to mind, including Ghost and Indecent Proposal, so it may come as a surprise that she has never won a major acting award … well, not until she starred in the 2024 film The Substance.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards were an incredible moment for the actress, and she took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture. The award visibly moved her, and she discussed how it was long-awaited in her acceptance speech. “I’m just in shock right now. I’ve been doing this a long time — like, over 45 years — and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she said. “And I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”

Moore continued, “Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress. At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in, and I believed that.” She also admitted to thinking that her career was over before receiving the script for The Substance and how she viewed it as the universe’s way of telling her: “‘You’re not done.’” We hope this is a mindset Moore will have for many years because we are not done seeing her grace our screens!

It was about time Demi Moore got a major film award (and boy, did she look good accepting it)

The night celebrated Demi Moore’s achievements as an actress, and it was an award well-deserved, but the star also picked the perfect dress to celebrate her career milestone. She looked unbelievably beautiful in a custom-made Armani Privé gown: the golden fabric made her dazzle and proved who the real trophy of the night was! The fit was exceptional and perfectly showed off Moore’s slender frame, accentuating her bust by spotlighting it with glitter detail. However, the fishtail hem was the real showstopper, and we could not help but stare at the actress as she made her way across the red carpet.

We love that she left her hair to fall loosely, and her makeup was natural. Of course, Moore had the help of a glam team, whom she credited with her look in a video she posted on Instagram. The short clip shows fans how she got ready for her big moment at the Golden Globes. “Where the magic happens. Truly couldn’t do it without my team!” she wrote in the caption. Unsurprisingly, fans have flocked to the video’s comment section to praise the actress and celebrate her win.

“Congratulations Demi you deserved the award,” a fan shared. “Queen of the night,” another comment reads. Other reactions include, “Ughh I’ve loved her since ‘about last night ‘she’s an incredible actress and so smart and beautiful well deserved,” “Best team for best girl,” and “Now this is what Hollywood is supposed to look like. Classy ladies dress like this!” This is Demi Moore’s time to shine; we are just happy to witness it!

