‘Protect Demi at all costs’: Demi Moore delivers low-maintainence winter fashion in all-black ensemble and we are here for it

Demi Moore has had a terrific year as she burst back onto the scene with her starring role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror/Sci-fi film The Substance. Her performance received critical praise, and she’s already being recognized by award ceremonies (her reaction to being nominated for a Golden Globe was priceless). Thanks to the film and Moore’s promotion of it, we have seen a lot more of her on the red carpet, where she has continued to wow us with her looks, most notably the pre-spring 2025 Oscar de la Renta red and black mosaic style dress that demanded attention for all the right reasons.

She’s looked sexy, worn her outfits confidently, and proven that beauty and style have no age limit. But it’s not just Moore’s looks on the red carpet that are worthy of praise because her day-to-day wardrobe has also proven to be timeless, classic, and oh-so-chic. Take the star’s recent outfit, which she wore to lunch in New York City, as an example.

Demi Moore shows us how to do winter styling the right way

Demi Moore took to Instagram to post a short clip of herself walking through a hotel while holding her pet pooch, a micro chihuahua named Pilaf. The video gives us (and her 5.6 million Instagram followers) a glimpse into her life, but it also lets us get a better look at her outfit: a flowy black dress and matching boots, completed with an oversized black coat. She wore her hair loose and kept her makeup natural for a stunning finish.

In her caption, the actress shared what she has been getting up to. “The magic of NYC during the holidays! A special holiday luncheon and belated birthday celebration,” she wrote. “And ended the day with a @trythesubstance screening moderated by @ezwrites — thank you all for coming!”

The post has attracted a lot of attention from fans who have praised Moore for her appearance. “Protect Demi at all costs,” a fan wrote. “You are aging in reverse. Still so gorgeous! The little one is just so adorable!” another person shared. Other reactions include, “You are the moment,” “Love your content babe/keep it up,” and “the most beautiful, elegant woman on the planet!!!” There is also a collection of fire emojis, to sum up how people feel about the actress.

Moore has long been celebrated for her style choices and has made statements on and off the runway. In 2021, she even walked a runway, a defining moment in her fashion journey. Joining top models on the catwalk, Moore appeared in Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show and shared with Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series No Filter With Naomi how this was a teenage fantasy come true.

“First of all, truly, it didn’t hit me until afterwards that it really was like a teenage fantasy fulfilled,” she said. “I took a moment where I thought, ‘Oh my God! I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.’ For me, I literally felt like a little kid.”

But more recently, Demi Moore has notably been undergoing a style transformation, and at 62, she may be more glamorous and in touch with her body than ever! The looks she has been delivering are exceptional (her stylist Brad Goreski also deserves credit), and we look forward to seeing what else is to come: bring on 2025 because this may be Moore’s year to shine and nab all the trophies at the award ceremonies!

