Demi Moore is unexpectedly floral on the Parisian red carpet for ‘The Substance,’ but as always, she pulls it off

Demi Moore is an undeniable A-lister with so many good films under her belt. However, it took several years for her to make her official return and get the acclaim she deserved. In 2024, she has treated us to the best and scariest horror, The Substance, as well as the strongest fashion choices, as highlighted by her recent Parisian event.

Throughout her career, Moore has had many iconic roles, and 1990’s Ghost, 1996’s Striptease, and 1997’s G.I. Jane come to mind. However, like many other women in the industry, Hollywood often overlooked her talents, and complained about her making so much money for her acting efforts. 2024 saw the resurrection of Demi Moore thanks to the gruesome, disgusting, and addictive body horror hit, The Substance. The Coralie Fargeat-directed film, which offers Moore’s character Elisabeth a second chance at youth through a mysterious substance, offered Moore an opportunity to prove her acting skills again and, this time, everyone listened.

Aside from the well-deserved praise she got for The Substance, Moore has been killing it with many fashion choices that, while portraying her in a youthful manner — like this Fendi look — also kept it elegant and classy, except (arguably) when she showed off her killer body in a leopard-print bikini.

Demi Moore won Paris’ heart with a haute couture look from one of its most popular luxury fashion houses

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The body horror, which boasts a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is already available to stream on Mubi but it’s not available everywhere yet. The actress and director Coralie Fargeat attended the film’s premiere at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris, France, and Moore was a true wonder as she continued her fashion streak.

The actress wore a Chanel look from the Fall 2023 Haute Couture collection, which consisted of black tulle dress with delicate floral embroidery, and a black satin bow at the waist, with a navy wool crepe coat for an elegant, chic touch to keep up with the weather in Paris. The rest of her jewelry and her purse also came from the same luxury brand, as she opted for a pink clutch and Chanel fine jewelry. The look was further elevated by a pair of two-tone black-and-white pumps, also from Chanel, along with her signature sleek black hair. The full look was thanks to her stylist, Brad Goreski, who has been behind all of Moore’s iconic looks this year.

From business casual to playful and feminine, Demi Moore shined in outfits from Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Elie Saab, and more.

Although the floral red carpet look might come as a surprise to many, as Moore has often opted for monochrome looks throughout the entire press tour, this playful, yet elegant outfit is a direct throwback to her eye-catching Met Gala outfit at this year’s event.

This May, Moore arrived at the highly-mediatized charity event in a custom Harris Reed black gown with a huge pink floral pattern, meant to “reflect the blooming and decay of a flower,” very on-theme with her critically-acclaimed horror film. The dress featured a thorn-surrounded wide cape that matched the gown. The million-dollar look featured Cartier High Jewellery, with over 10 karats of diamonds from a brand-new collection.

Naturally, the Paris premiere was ten times more toned down than her Met Gala look, proving Demi Moore and her stylist always understand the assignment.

