Demi Moore serving fierce looks at Fendi Show during Milan Fashion Week

Actor Demi Moore wore a showstopping ensemble to the Fendi Spring/Summer ’24 show at Milan Fashion Week.

The iconic Charlie’s Angels star took to social media to share fun-filled photos from her appearance at the haute couture event, where she arrived with supermodel-turned-actor Amber Valetta wearing a head-to-toe Fendi look styled by Brad Goreski.

The Inside Out: A Memoir author shared a video of herself rocking an eye-catching coral ensemble, a flowing periwinkle coat, and black stiletto heels with her five million Instagram followers. Her lustrous hair fell in a dark cascade to her hips, and a warm, natural make-up palette highlighted her striking features.

All eyes were on the stunning 60-year-old as she sat in the front row with Naomi Watts, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, and legendary models Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Kate Moss, Suki Waterhouse, and Cara Delevinge.

Moore was recently in the news when her ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, stepped down as the chairperson of Thorn, an anti-child sexual abuse organization they co-founded. The pair were married from 2005 to 2013. After writing a letter advocating for leniency for convicted rapist Danny Masterson became public, Kutcher resigned.

The mother of three remains on good terms with her former first husband, Bruce Willis, who is currently battling aphasia. They became grandparents for the first time in April when their eldest daughter, Rumer, welcomed a sweet baby girl called Louetta.

Moore’s next project is the upcoming horror movie The Substance with Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. The film is currently in post-production.