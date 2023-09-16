‘I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts’: Ashton Kutcher steps down from anti-abuse group amid ongoing backlash

Following his very public endorsement of former co-star Danny Masterson – something he evidently wasn’t counting on becoming widespread knowledge if the apology video is anything to go by – it was inevitable that Ashton Kutcher would find his entire existence as a celebrity being combed through to see if there was any dirty laundry that could be re-aired to the public.

That was precisely what happened, too, with comments he’d made about the world waiting for Hilary Duff and the Olsen twins to turn 18 while hosting Punk’d almost two decades previously being dredged back to the surface, which sat uncomfortably next to his widely-praised work in combating sexual abuse and human trafficking with multiple organizations.

Things have now reached a head, though, after Kutcher confirmed his resignation from the board of Thron, the group he formed with ex-wife Demi Moore, while his current partner Mila Kunis has also stepped down, with the actor releasing a statement explaining his decision.

Image via 20th Century Fox

“After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately. I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve. As you know, I have worked for 15 years to fight for people who are sexually exploited. Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences. This is precisely what we have all worked to reverse over the last decade. The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did. And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn’s work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause.”

As much as it’s a shame all of his efforts have been undone by his backing and endorsement of a convicted rapist, nobody can say that Kutcher existing Thron with immediate effect isn’t the smartest thing to do.