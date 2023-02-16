How many kids does Bruce Willis have? All Bruce Willis’ children with Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis is a legend in the entertainment industry, an icon that many in the business have looked up to for decades, and an incredibly proud girl dad who always puts his family first.

In recent years, togetherness has been more important than ever to Bruce, Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis, and the children within the blended family. Upon receiving a diagnosis of aphasia, the women surrounding Bruce have all shared the importance of valuing our time with our loved ones and ensuring we share love and light with those we care for at every moment we get with them.

The idea of family has always been important to Bruce, Demi, and Emma; they’ve set an example for couples and children living in blended families. Putting what’s best for the children at the forefront of their minds, they’ve been able to provide the type of family unit that has given each of them a place to feel loved, valuable, and safe.

So just how many kids does Willis have, and why do people call him the proudest girl dad around? Take a seat because you know the drill — we’ve got you covered.

How many children does Bruce Willis have?

Willis is the proud dad of five strong and beautiful girls, and not only is he an incredible father to all of them, but they’re also part of a blended family that puts love and respect first.

Willis was married to his first wife — Demi Moore — from 1987 to 2000, and during their marriage, they had three daughters: Rumer Glenn Willis in 1988, Scout LaRue Willis in 1991, and Tallulah Belle Willis in 1994.



Rumer was born in Paducah, Kentucky — where the newlyweds lived while Bruce was filming In Country. Enjoying life outside the spotlight, they decided to raise their children without city lights as the view from their windows. Rumer did appear in some film projects and eventually moved to LA and attended Wildwood Secondary School. City life was a culture shock for Rumer, but she toughed through it to remain dedicated to her talent and craft.

Scout was born in Sun Valley, Idaho, and much like her older sister lived out of the spotlight sans a few roles in film projects. Scout took a slightly different path, working in the entertainment realm as a singer and an artist — both passions she explores and shares via her social media profiles. She’s also been an advocate for causes she cares about and a voice for those who need it.

Tallulah was born in Los Angeles but still spent most of her childhood in Idaho. People explains that she didn’t know the full depths of her family’s fame until moving to California in the third grade. Tallulah has her own clothing line, Wyllis, and shares that she hopes the brand stands for something that brings people of all body types, sizes, and styles together.

Nine years later, Bruce married Emma Heming, and they’ve gone on to have two children together as well. In 2012, their oldest daughter Mabel Ray was born, and her younger sister, Evelyn Penn, was born in 2014.

Mabel Ray was born in LA but spent many of her younger years in New York, away from the paparazzi and with more room to play; they felt more comfortable raising children without the stresses of the entertainment realm. Mabel loves her family and, alongside her younger sister Evelyn Penn — who was also born in LA — spends a lot of time enjoying the great outdoors.

Bruce Willis is a proud girl dad

In a post celebrating Father’s Day, Emma shared a nod to Bruce and his adoration for being a girl dad. When she asked if he’d like to have a son, his response was perfect: “I’d have five more girls right now.” Calling him a proud girl dad, she honored him with the sweetest photo of them enjoying a big cuddle pile.

Bruce’s daughters are the most important pieces of the puzzle for the legendary actor, and he’s done an incredible job raising them to be women who lead with strength, determination, and love. His youngest daughters aren’t yet on social media, but Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah have all sung his praises as they’ve navigated the latest chapter in his life amid health struggles and a changing version of their beloved dad.

What health condition does Bruce Willis have?

Bruce has recently been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. The type of dementia is most commonly diagnosed in those aged 45-60 but can also come later. Willis’ original diagnosis of aphasia was made public last year, but it has since been shared that he’s been in a state of progression which led to further investigation into his symptoms.

His diagnosis shocked those who have adored him for decades, and as fans of his talent and craft, it’s normal to be heartbroken upon learning of his diagnosis. FTD happens as the “result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain” and can cause changes in speech, personality, and behaviors. There are seven stages that those with dementia will ultimately experience. His family has been very vulnerable in sharing that his symptoms have progressed and that his speech has been impacted. Bruce’s family put out a statement with the revelation of his new diagnosis that touched the hearts of everyone reading it.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Fans of Bruce can honor his continuing life and legacy by spreading awareness and bringing attention to those who are living with the diagnosis of FTD. The Willis-Moore family has provided an information hub for you to bring education to yourselves and others.