When do tickets for Mariah Carey’s 2024 Vegas residency go on sale, and how much are they?

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” is headed to Las Vegas for her shortest residency yet.

Mariah Carey has enjoyed two Las Vegas residencies in the past, first between 2015 and 2017 for her “#1 to Infinity” residency, and later between 2018 and 2020 for “The Butterfly Returns.” She’s set to return later this year for “The Celebration of Mimi,” a brief two-week residency at Dolby Live theater in Park MGM. Shows are scheduled for April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27.

The series of shows come just under two decades after Carey first debuted The Emancipation of Mimi, her tenth studio album. The album was considered by many to be Carey’s big “comeback” album, and the callback is likely intended to indicate a similar career revival. The big show will only see eight performances in total, but those shows are expected to include a lineup of fan favorites from The Emancipation of Mimi, among other beloved tracks. Tickets are set to go on sale soon, and with so few shows to enjoy, they’ll be gone before we know it.

When do “The Celebration of Mimi” tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Carey’s latest Las Vegas residency are set to go on sale starting at 1pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 10. That’s 12pm Central, 10am Pacific, and 7pm over in the U.K.

Fans eager to get in on the pre-sale can do so on Wednesday, Feb. 7 starting at the same time: 1pm ET. Citi cardholders and buyers interested in official platinum tickets qualify for pre-sale tickets, but some will need a passcode to unlock the offer.

How much do Mariah Carey tickets cost?

There’s no information yet on how much tickets for “The Celebration of Mimi” will cost, but we can estimate a range based on other concerts held at the same venue, along with Carey’s own previous residencies. Carey’s first two residencies typically charged between $55 and $250 for general admission. Inflation exists, however, and tickets will likely run a bit higher this time around. They’ll likely veer closer to the cost to enjoy Maroon Five’s current residency at the same venue, somewhere between $75 and $750.

Then there are platinum tickets and VIP packages, which can sometimes run north of a grand. That, added to the limited space allowed by only eight shows, will see some tickets hitting high-dollar costs within just a few days of the sale going live.