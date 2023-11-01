What is Mariah Carey’s net worth in 2023?

Mariah Carey made a fortune from her career, with her masterpiece being “All I Want for Christmas is You.” In fact she’s basically Christmas royalty, and it turns out the holiday queen actually has enough to buy her own castle.

Carey wasn’t always the pure embodiment of Christmas cheer that she’s become known as today, as she has plenty of other well-known hits in her repertoire. Songs such as “We Belong Together” and “Always be My Baby” sat at the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 for multiple weeks. I’m willing to bet that most people know all the words to both of those songs, with “We Belong Together” being streamed half a billion times on Spotify. This would be impressive for any musician but these numbers pale in comparison to her “All I Want for Christmas,” which has 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

So how much is Mariah Carey worth?

Obviously she’s made millions from her famous 1994 single, and her wealth continues to grow every year thanks to the impressive royalties the track brings in, but that’s only a small part of Mariah’s massive $340 million fortune. Yes, you read that right, Carey’s net worth currently sits at $340 million, but what would you expect from someone who has been at the top of the music industry for over three decades?

Outside of singing, songwriting and producing, Mariah has also found success in other avenues, such as acting. She memorably appeared in the critically acclaimed 2009 film Precious and has also provided her voice for popular animated films like The Lego Batman Movie. Carey’s is indeed a woman of many talents, but obviously the bulk of her earnings are down to her insane success in the music industry.

The singer quickly rose to fame after the release of her first album in 1990. Her later albums only solidified the singer’s popularity with Music Box and Daydream being among the highest selling albums of all time. Her success is mostly owed to her unique sound, blending R&B and hip-hop with pop music elements. Her vocal range also makes her voice stand out amongst her contemporaries.

In short, Carey’s success comes from her incredible talent. She holds multiple records that prove her skills beyond all doubt such as having the most Billboard Hot 100 number one singles as well as being the highest certified female artist in the United States. Achieving such a high level of success is bound to rake in a fortune and Mariah’s not showing any signs of slowing down either with the pop singer set to embark on a Christmas tour of the U.S. this holiday season.