Once associated with magic and wonder, these days Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is analogous with the trans-exclusionary movement that seeks to strip transgender people of their rights.

It’s a tragic fall from grace, but one that Rowling fully embraced over the last half-decade or so. Starting in 2019, her dismissal of trans people started to become clear, and by 2024 she’s all in. She’s become the poster child of the trans-exclusionary movement and it seems that she’s embraced her new role with vigor.

As such, Rowling has become a contentious figure in modern society. She boasts massive support from the homophobic, anti-trans masses yet attempts to present herself as a protector of women. It’s led to an interesting evolution of her position in society, wherein she continues to be a prominent figure, even as her former fans depart the Harry Potter universe for fantasy realms built upon less bigotry.

Rowling’s behavior has landed her in strange territory as she continues to position herself at the head of a toxic modern movement, one that’s starting to be slapped with well-deserved consequences. These consequences could see Rowling, and her unceasing attacks on trans people, slapped with legal pushback under Scotland’s new hate crime legislation. Should she keep up with her current behavior while within the country’s borders, Rowling’s status as chief TERF could even get her arrested.

Where does J.K. Rowling live, exactly?

🎉🌼🌸April Fools! 🌸🌼🎉



Only kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them.



In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Rowling has already pushed back on Scotland’s new hate crime laws, leaning on the same arguments she’s used for years to excuse her bigotry. Noting that she is “currently out of the country,” Rowling even challenged the Scottish police force to arrest her when she next steps foot in Scotland — something that will likely happen soon, considering she resides within its borders.

Rowling calls Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, her home. She lives there with her husband and children, but residing in the country may become much more difficult in the coming months. Rowling’s dedication to demolishing the trans movement is unmatched, and Scotland has been clear that her attacks are not welcome. What that will mean for the prominent author and TERF has yet to fully reveal itself, but it will certainly make Rowling’s return to Scotland a moment to watch.