Judy Blume wins back LGBTQ+ fans after clarifying J.K. Rowling comments, but angers TERFs

Just as quickly as Judy Blume was added to the ever-growing list of anti-LGBTQ+ authors, she was taken off of it. The novelist was the target of much criticism yesterday after an interview with The Sunday Times went viral, in which Blume appeared to show support for J.K. Rowling‘s controversial stances on trans rights.

Now, Blume has taken to social media to claim that her quotes from the interview were taken out of context, explaining that she only meant to show empathy for someone who has been harassed online (whether or not Rowling deserved everything that came her way is a whole other story.) Additionally, Blume made sure to clear up any confusion regarding her opinions on trans rights, claiming to “support the trans community.”

Blume’s explanation has been met with relief from the LGBTQ+ community, and fans have now turned their criticisms to The Sunday Times, particularly Hadley Freeman, the reporter that conducted the aforementioned interview. Folks claim the publication tried to “frame” Blume as a Rowling supporter, which would in turn make her just as much of a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist as the Harry Potter author.

Y'all know the Telegraph fucked up when you've got 85 year old Judy Blume cursing on Twitter for taking her words out of context and trying to frame her as someone who supports the TERF Queen. https://t.co/FqQBQ03OxG — Ian D (@dixonij) April 16, 2023

Imagine interviewing Judy Blume — a dream — and misrepresenting her so throughly on your hobby horse topic that she has to issue a statement calling what you did “bullshit”. That would be a VERY bad day at the office in my book. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) April 17, 2023

The Times claimed Judy Blume supported JK Rowling's attack on trans people. Turns out they just made it up https://t.co/O39oD9jSeK pic.twitter.com/OmFO2xrjlY — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Blume’s explicit support for basic human rights has ruffled some feathers among the TERF community. Some outspoken Rowling supporters are now claiming that the criticism Blume received for the interview is to blame for her explicit stand against TERF narratives.

Writer Judy Blume took a bold stand in defense of JK Rowling.



Then the trans mafia came after her and she backpedaled.



Every time this happens, it makes things worse for the person being persecuted. It shows the mob that their terrorism works.



Courage, people. Stand tall… — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) April 16, 2023

JK Rowling will still be read when your death cult joins pet rocks, bellbottoms and beanie babies in the dustbin of history. @judyblume why are you doing the bidding of these abusive, controlling men? https://t.co/lG3uYxJIeV — General Secretary Graham Linehan (@Glinner) April 17, 2023

Following Blume’s statement, Freeman took to Twitter to comment on the situation, defending themselves by posting transcripts of their conversation with the author. “My quotes are accurate and not disputed,” they claimed.

I don’t normally respond to nonsense like this because it’s absurd. But here are screenshots of Judy Blume’s and my conversation. For the record, my quotes are accurate and not disputed. I did not ask Blume about the criticisms against JK Rowling – she brought them up herself. https://t.co/yZ8a8qUMqd pic.twitter.com/iUHelT1HWI — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) April 17, 2023

In a time when trans rights are constantly being put at risk by right-wing politicians, Blume’s show of support is much appreciated by fans of her books.