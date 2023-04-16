Judy Blume, seemingly incapable of just ‘enjoying her money,’ comes out as TERF

Just when you thought J.K. Rowling did an exemplary job of disappointing millions of her fans by unabashedly taking a stand against transgender rights, another ‘beloved’ author has very recently come under public notice for all the wrong reasons.

Yes, we are talking of none other than author Judy Blume – who used to be widely loved and admired until she is believed to have joined the coterie of public figures famous for attracting an enormous amount of media attention for their overtly non-inclusive opinions.

Almost everyone is aware of Blume, whose books on female adolescent sexuality openly discussed the subjects of menstruation, masturbation, and sex. As a result, she received tremendous backlash and criticism from diverse authorities and outlets.

Blume — who has until now been lauded as a liberated and daring female author — not hesitant, and brazen enough to talk about women’s rights, but her remarks on the controversies concerning Rowling have led many fans to view her as a TERF.

Expectedly, her recent comments have taken social media — especially Twitter — by storm. This happened after she claimed to support Rowling against the endless vitriol after the Harry Potter author ‘spoke in defense of women’s sex-based rights.’

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she responded to the question about Rowling’s composition of a wizarding world where children have powers, saying “And I love her. I am behind her 100 percent as I watch from afar. She also went on to disclose that her familiarity with the controversial author goes way back to when the latter congratulated and expressed her admiration for Blume’s works. Speaking of which, she said,

“No, no. I met her very early on in her Harry Potter career, and she said to me, ‘Oh, my sister and I used to read all your books,’ and she talked about Deenie. I think once or twice we sent each other little notes. But I haven’t been in touch with her during this tough time. Probably I should.”

Expectedly, the Twitter users immediately called her out for being ignorant of the entire story and pointed out that her support for Rowling completely misses out on her transphobic mindset.

What is perceived by Blume as Rowling’s advocacy for ‘female rights’ actually receives its meaning and validation from excluding transgender people from their rights to identify as women. Some users showed her no mercy and bluntly labeled her views as ‘transphobic.’ Here are some of the noteworthy verdicts.

People aren’t shying away from expressing their disapproval of Blume.

For some, she committed a grave sin by ruining their childhood experiences.

Her name is now irrevocably etched in the list of ‘controversial’ figures.

With Blume’s remarks which incensed a majority and diverse range of the author’s fans, she — not unlike Rowling — has been deemed a TERF. We sincerely hope it is just a misunderstanding.