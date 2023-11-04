Where does Sylvester Stallone live now?

You’d be hard pressed to find someone more famous in their prime than Sylvester Stallone. He’s been in some of the most iconic movies of all time, including Rocky, Rambo and Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (just kidding, that one was terrible). So where does he live now?

With all that fame and fortune it’s pretty safe to assume Stallone doesn’t live in a studio apartment in the Bronx. In fact, he lives in whatever the diametrically opposite of that is, aka a ridiculously huge mansion.

Did we say mansion? We meant mansions. Plural. And not just two. Stallone has had (and still owns some) properties in Malibu, Hidden Valley, Miami, Coachella Valley, Palm Beach, Palm Beach and of course his home in the Hidden Hills, which was featured prominently on the reality show The Family Stallone.

Before we dive into that beautiful property, let’s take a look at how Stallone went from no-name tough guy to one of the most famous and successful men on the planet.

How did Sylvester Stallone get so rich?

Stallone was born in Hell’s Kitchen to tumultuous parents with a hostile relationship. It was so hostile, in fact, that he spent a good chunk of his childhood in foster care.

His slurred speech and droopy face are the consequences of a forceps accident at birth. Perhaps due to his environment, Stallone acted out a lot growing up and struggled through school after school.

He moved in with his mother and her new husband and eventually made it to college after attending a high school for troubled teens. He attended the American College in Switzerland and then the University of Miami, choosing to pursue the dramatic arts.

After his schooling he moved to New York City to pursue his dreams, something that definitely didn’t happen overnight. Stallone worked a whole mess of jobs while pursuing acting, including cleaning lion poop at the zoo, ushering at the movies, and acting in porno films.

He also started writing at this time as well. He wrote a script about a down-on-his-luck amateur boxer who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the title. Studios were interested, but Stallone refused to sell it unless he could star in it.

Eventually, he got his shot. Rocky ended up being a mega smash. He was nominated for the best acting Oscar and so were many in the cast. Despite heavy competition from movies like All the President’s Men and Taxi Driver, it took home the award for best picture.

Stallone’s career skyrocketed from there, and he was one of the most bankable action stars of the ’80s, with multiple sequels of both Rocky and Rambo. Despite a career lull in the ’90s, he’s had numerous comebacks and accolades, and earned his place in the annals of Hollywood greats.

Despite the ups and downs of his career, Stallone could fill a pool with his money, Scrooge McDuck style. Think about it, Stallone made $48 million for his involvement in the first three Expendables movies alone.

His net worth? It hovers in the neighborhood of $400 million—a long way from his years as a homeless actor struggling to make ends meet. Stallone is the only American actor to star in number one box office films in six decades.

One of the actors latest projects is the show The Family Stallone, which showcases the actors personal life and family. When asked about the show by The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone said:

“This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, ‘Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.’ Just the opposite.”

Where does Sylvester Stallone live now?

The lion’s share of filming on The Family Stallone takes place in California, but it’s also filmed in other locations as well. Stallone’s history of owning mansions started early in his career, and in the late ’80s he bought a Hidden Valley home called Eagle Ranch.

When he bought the home, it only featured a two-bedroom cottage and a six-stall stable for horses. He added a polo field with floodlights, a guest house, a place for his horse handlers to live, a guard house and a 7,500 foot lodge.

He also bought and sold properties in Miami, Palm Beach, and Hidden Valley. He had a mega mansion in Beverly Park until 2022, when he sold it to Adele for $58 million, down from his asking price of $110 million.

Last year, Stallone purchased an equestrian estate for $18.5 million in the Hidden Hills. This is the property that’s prominently featured in The Family Stallone. This home has a pool, pool house, hot tub and guest house area, as well as a guard house.

It’s a four bedroom, seven bathroom mansion with a fully-equipped gym, a home theater and a sauna. The total square footage of the house is a comfortable 10,460 sq. ft.

American Luxury described the house like this: “the two-story foyer is relaxed and spacious, and dominated by a traditional Eastern staircase of white balusters and dark wood treads and handrail which rises to a second floor overlook.”

“The kitchen and solarium dayroom get the blue ribbon, though, and likely represent a primary destination on the property. A gym and theater also populate the amenities list.”

The floors are made of oak with “vaulted, beamed ceiling inset with skylights.” There’s a wall of “fold-away glass panels” that open into the backyard as well.

Other amenities include organic vegetable gardens, 100 fruit trees, a koi pond and a greenhouse.

It sits on 2.26 acres with an exterior staircase leading from the upper lawn to the lower one where the pool and pool house are located. For a better look:

In October, Stallone sold the house to rock legend John Fogerty for $18.15 million.

Presumably, Stallone is now living in one of his other mansions, maybe his Palm Beach one. If history is any guide, he’ll be purchasing a new one soon.