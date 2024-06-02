Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?

The world can be a cruel place sometimes. But every now and then, a story comes along that restores your faith in humanity. And that’s exactly what happened with young Quaden Bayles.

This little champ is from Australia, and a few years back, he was all over your newsfeed, thanks to a viral video that showed him distraught from the brutal bullying he was enduring because of dwarfism. In the video, Quaden, then nine years old, was visibly distressed and in tears after a particularly harsh day at school due to bullying from his peers. His mother shared the video to raise awareness about the effects of bullying and the emotional toll it takes on children, particularly those with disabilities.

Celebs are reacting to heartbreaking viral video of 9-year-old, Quaden Bayles, being suicidal from being bullied at school. pic.twitter.com/gwP91KiOBR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2020

The video quickly went viral, resonating with millions of people and garnering widespread media coverage. Among the most significant responses was from Brad Williams, a comedian based in the United States who also has achondroplasia. Moved by Quaden’s plight, Williams set up a GoFundMe page with the initial goal of raising $10,000 to send Quaden and his mother to Disneyland in California to show solidarity and support. The campaign far exceeded its goal, raising over $470,000, which the family decided to donate to charity instead.

Comedian Brad Williams raises over $430,000 for viral bullying victim Quaden Bayles. 💰 pic.twitter.com/h18v4uT3yD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2020

The massive response included support and messages from celebrities and athletes, including Hugh Jackman and basketball player Enes Kanter, who sent messages of support to Quaden. Additionally, the young boy was invited by the Indigenous All-Stars rugby league team to lead them out onto the field for a major game.

#Bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles leads out #rugby team in front of thousands pic.twitter.com/6VFB135wep — Jadid Herrera (@jadid) February 24, 2020

Since the viral incident, Quaden has used his heightened profile to advocate against bullying and raise awareness about dwarfism. He has also turned his heartache into a Hollywood story that sounds like it’s straight out of a movie script, which, ironically, it sort of is now.

Quaden was involved in Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller, the acclaimed director known for his work on the Mad Max series. It’s a fantasy drama starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. The film was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and included Quaden in a minor supporting role. Fast forward to 2024, and our boy Quaden is a certified movie star.

📸 Anya Taylor-Joy and Quaden Bayles behind the scenes of "#Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga". pic.twitter.com/6i4f2W9eiw — Anya Taylor-Joy News | Fansite (@anyajoynews) May 22, 2024

He has landed a role as a “war boy” in Miller’s latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. This film dives into the early days of the tough and fearless Imperator Furiosa, originally played by Charlize Theron. This time around, Anya Taylor-Joy steps into the younger Furiosa’s boots, leading the charge. Quaden is also sharing the screen with Chris Hemsworth, who plays Warlord Dementus in the film.

Did that young boy, barely standing under the onslaught of bullying, ever expect to share the silver screen with Thor himself? It just goes to show you – never underestimate the power of a supportive community and an individual’s will to persevere, no matter how harsh life gets.

