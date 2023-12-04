‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ release date, trailer, cast, plot details, and more

After nearly four years in the making, the epic Mad Max saga will unleash its highly anticipated fifth installment, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in 2024. The film doubles as a prequel and spin-off to 2015’s Fury Road, and by the look of its trailer, will be a beautiful action adventure unlike anything else in blockbuster cinema since the last Mad Max.

Under the seasoned guidance of the legendary George Miller, Furiosa reunites the Fury Road crew, including the film editor, production designer, makeup designer, and more. While Fury Road was rightfully nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, we’re crossing our fingers for Furiosa to set new records in the next Academy Awards ceremony.

The movie will explore the origins of Imperator Furiosa, a central character in the Fury Road story and one whose story will transform this post-apocalyptic world. But when will we be able to catch this visual extravaganza on the big screens? Here’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘s final release date, trailer, plot, and cast.

Image via Warner Bros.

In Sept. 2021, Warner Bros. made the official call to reschedule the release of Furiosa, shifting it from its initial June 23, 2023, premiere date (via Deadline). Now, the release date of this explosive adventure is set for May 24, 2024, on the Memorial Day weekend 2024.

Furiosa’s release will call for an epic showdown at the box office, as the film’s release will coincide with the release of two other highly-anticipated blockbusters — Chris Pratt’s The Garfield Movie and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Adding to the excitement, there are indications that Furiosa will make its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before its release in theatres throughout the globe. If the reports hold true, cinephiles might be treated to early reviews by critics during the May 14 – May 25, 2024, Cannes Film Festival.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga cast

Screenshot via Warner Bros. Pictures

The film’s titular character, the strong-willed and tough fighter Imperator Furiosa, was first portrayed by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. However, given that we’re going back in time for her backstory, we’ll see a young Furiosa leading the story, who will be portrayed by the Anya Taylor-Joy. An even younger version of Furiosa will also be seen in the movie, played by the child actress Alyla Browne.

In the supporting roles, the MCU’s heroic God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth will play Warlord Dementus,. Hemsworth described his character while speaking at the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo:

“He’s a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the wasteland which is the world where the Mad Max saga takes place. He’s a product of his environment, and there’s an intensity to him, as I said there’s a brutality, but he has been birthed into a place where it’s kill or be killed and he’s learned to rule with an iron fist.”

Tom Burke is also set to star in the film, while his character is currently undisclosed, he’s rumored to be playing a leader of one of the rival factions vying for power in the wasteland, possibly a young Immortan Joe.

Additionally, Nathan Jones is set to appear as Rictus Erectus, Angus Sampson (Insidious) as The Organic Mechanic, Daniel Webber (The Dirt) as War Boy, and Quaden Bayles and Lachy Hulme will also be a part of the film in currently undisclosed roles.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga plot

Screenshot via Warner Bros. Pictures

Naturally given the name, Furiosa is at the heart of the story. Fury Road established her Immortan Joe’s Citadel’s logistics worker, entrusted with the vital duty of delivering oil from Gas Town to the Citadel.

Once serving as an obedient military commander under Immortan Joe’s leadership, Furiosa changed her fate after rebelling against him, and instead embarking on a mission to liberate The Five Wives—Joe’s captive female concubines. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will drive us back to her past and narrate her struggles before meeting Max Rockatansky. Here’s the official plot synopsis of the film, released by Warner Bros.,

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer

On Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, during the largest Brazilian Comic-Con, CCXP the jaw-dropping first trailer was unveiled, along with several promotional stills. Social media promptly went wild, as it appears Miller has somehow matched the intensity and visual splendor of Fury Road. Oh what a day, what a lovely day!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere on May 24, 2024