Where was Oprah Winfrey born and where does she live now?

We all know who Oprah Winfrey is, she’s had a lifetime of great achievements that many are well aware of; what fewer people are aware of is where she started out and the places she has lived over the years.

Where was Oprah Winfrey born?

Oprah was born in 1954 in Kosciusko, a small city in Mississippi with a population of around 7,400 according to the 2010 census. She lived with her grandmother for the first few years of her life before moving to a neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with her mother at the age of six. For much of her childhood she went between living with her mother and living with her father in Nashville, Tennessee before moving to Baltimore in 1976 to host People are Talking.

Where does Oprah Winfrey live now?

With an insane net worth that’s up in the billions it’s no surprise to hear that Winfrey owns multiple properties across the country. According to House Beautiful, she’s owned homes in Chicago, Florida, and California among many other property investments. Really the question should be where doesn’t Oprah Winfrey live now?

Despite owning so many properties, the city she seems most settled in would be Montecito, California. She owns a huge estate which she purchased for around $50 million in 2001, she later expanded the property and has since invested in other properties in California including a property she bought from The Big Lebowski star, Jeff Bridges in 2019. Clearly the world famous talk show host and businesswoman has come a long way from where she started out in Kosciusko.