What is Oprah Winfrey’s net worth in 2023?

Oprah Winfrey has recently teamed up with The Rock to become a ray of hope for the unfortunate Maui wildfire victims, pledging $10m to kickstart a fundraiser for the victims. The 69-year-old television presenter, philanthropist, and actress is one of the most influential women of all time, rising from poverty to luxury. She is widely recognized as having popularised and revolutionized the genre of tabloid talk shows.

Oprah Winfrey rose to fame with her critically acclaimed daytime syndicated talk show titled The Oprah Winfrey Show. Dubbed “Queen of All Media,” Winfrey was the richest African-American of the 20th century and was once the world’s only black billionaire. She also received criticism for her fundraising appeal due to her tremendous wealth, with some labeling it “tone deaf” and others expressing outrage over millionaires soliciting donations from regular people for a professional fundraiser. But how much is Oprah Winfrey exactly worth in 2023?

Oprah Winfrey’s net worth in 2023

Image via The Weinstein Company

Oprah Winfrey is one of the only 15 Black billionaires in the world out of a total of 2755, according to the latest data by Black Enterprise. Her net worth in 2023 stands at a staggering $3.5 billion (via Celebrity Net Worth). Winfrey spent more than two decades building a multimedia entertainment empire and her success now extends across nearly all aspects of media.

The inspiring self-made lady started Harpo Productions, serves as chair and CEO of the company, and is the creator of O, The Oprah Magazine. She is a spokesperson for various brands, including WW, and a part-owner of others. Despite the fact that her renowned Oprah Winfrey Show came to an end in 2011, her very successful, diverse media empire still brings in $315 million annually for her.

Winfrey also owns $200 million worth of real estate and was featured in Forbes’ latest publication on “Billionaires who own the most properties.” She has 900 acres of land under her name in Maui and close to 2,000 acres of properties including a number of homes in Hawaii. This makes Winfrey the African-American billionaire with the most properties.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In 2018, Oprah Winfrey hit a record net worth of $4 billion after her $43.5 million worth of equity in Weight Watchers grew to more than $400 million. She has been a board member of the weight-loss company since 2015. In addition, the media tycoon has penned a number of best-selling books, including “The Life You Want” and “What I Know for Sure.”

Winfrey’s name is inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and the Television Hall of Fame. She is also a recipient of numerous prestigious awards and honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Cecil B. DeMille Award, and 18 Daytime Emmy Awards. She is a well-known philanthropist, having donated $400 million in grants till 2023 through her foundation, the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.