10 celebrities who have undergone weight loss surgery

There is always someone in the celebrity spotlight for an amazing weight loss transformation. Whether it is showing off their post-baby body or their new booty just in time for bikini season, one famous face or another is always flaunting their beach-ready bod. In fact, most high-profile Hollywood hotties’ social media profiles are full of health and weight loss tips, strategies, and even diet and workout plans.

While some posts are clearly paid promotions, we had to wonder, how much of that is really accurate? We know with the trend of plastic surgery, a beach-ready body is only one quick surgery away. So who is actually getting high on their own supply of fitness and diet tips, and who is outsourcing their weight loss to the professionals? Here are the celebrities who decided weight loss surgery was for them.

Sharon Osborne

Sharon Osbourne, the well-known wife of singer Ozzy Osbourne, and former panelist of The Talk, received gastric bypass surgery in 1999 after many years of failed attempts at weight loss. Following the surgery she lost 100 pounds, although she revealed that it wasn’t the “all-encompassing fix” she expected.

In fact, in 2006 she had the procedure reversed, removing the band as some patients choose to do after their goal weight is achieved.

Recently Sharon reports trying the trending made-to-treat diabetes injection Ozempic for additional weight loss. Ozempic is meant to target the appetite center of the brain, making a person feel less hungry, however, it is known to have some wild side effects for those without diabetes, the condition it was created to treat. Sharon lost 30 pounds, but did report to People the injections made her feel sick for months. She also admitted that for many taking the injections, as soon as they stop, the weight almost immediately returns.

Kelly Osborne

Following in the high-heeled footsteps of her mother, Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Sharon and Ozzy, decided to try her own luck with gastric bypass surgery. She had the surgery, and successfully lost 85 pounds. Yet she is open about her journey with the procedure, saying it is not the “quick fix” people seem to think it is. “All it does is move you in the right direction” she reported to People. In fact, Osbourne revealed she did major prep work prior to the surgery as well, including abstaining from alcohol and attending therapy.

Unlike her mother, Kelly has not removed her band, as far as anyone knows, and continues to keep up her diet and exercise routine to ensure its ongoing efficiency.

Randy Jackson

Randy Jackson is by far one of the more outspoken celebrities about his weight loss journey. Dropping an impressive 114 pounds and keeping it off for 20 years and counting, the American Idol star is definitely a weight loss inspiration.

Jackson underwent his surgery in 2003, starting at 350 lbs at his heaviest, dropping 114 of those following the surgery. He reports similar results as other celebrities who underwent the procedure, immediate weight loss, followed by lots of work to maintain it. He reports having to make big adjustments to his lifestyle, diet, and mindset. He uses healthy eating and Pilates to keep up his trim physique and we have to say, at 65, he has never looked better!

Paul Wall

Paul Wall is a well-known rapper from Texas, but what many might not know about him, is that he is a gastric sleeve success story. The rapper lost 100 pounds following his procedure and continues to keep it off to this day.

He reveals that his “wake up call” about his unhealthy weight was an actual call – from a VH1 show called Celebrity Fitness Club. They wanted him to be a contestant on their popular show that took celebrities and helped them lose weight. He decided after his doctor described him as “morbidly obese” that he would do the show and explore his options. He reveals he was over 300 pounds prior to the surgery, and lost 100 from it.

He is a big proponent of the surgery, claiming he “got his life back” as a result. He now openly discusses his health, fitness, and weight loss surgery journey.

Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell is another well-known celeb who underwent the also well-known surgery. In 2012, after experiencing a terrifying heart problem, her doctors recommended she lose weight -and fast.

In 2013, she underwent a vertical gastric sleeve bypass, and initially lost 64 pounds following the procedure. She reveals she was 240 lbs prior to the bypass and that the surgery “saved my life.” All in all, she dropped down to a healthy 176 lbs and not only regained her health, but her happiness. Although she – like many other celebrities – cautions that the surgery is not an immediate solution and that keeping the weight off takes time and effort. Yet the results for her, seem to be more than worth it!

Star Jones

Star Jones is a familiar face both on Court TV and Barbara Walters’ hit talk show The View. Yet, her weight loss struggle was something she initially tried to keep hidden.

The celebrity revealed to Oprah that in 2003 she had reached 307 lbs with no end in sight. She decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery, and within three years had lost 160 lbs! Although she was initially hesitant to admit her weight loss had been due to surgery, she ultimately came around to seeing the benefits of sharing her story.

The secrecy of the surgery caused problems for her career, though, as she was let go from The View in 2006, with Walters citing her discomfort at having to “lie” to the audience on a show that was supposed to be about authenticity. In the years that followed, Jones opened up about her initial hurt over the comments, but eventually saw how her desire for privacy around the surgery might have caused problems for her coworkers.

Now, however, she is open about her weight loss journey and ultimate success. She reveals how her feelings of shame over not being able to control her weight had initially held her back, but now she was proud of how far she has come and her decision to take control of her health.

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr was one of the first celebrities to start the surgical weight loss trend, receiving her gastric bypass surgery back in 1998.

Roseanne revealed she was 350 lbs prior to the surgery, and lost 80 from the surgery itself. She did gain a little of the weight back in the early 2000s, but lost more in 2014, citing a healthy diet and exercise as the source. She reveals she “eats less and moves more” as her magical diet motto, claiming she just “does the things you are supposed to do,” and that helps keep the weight off.

Despite all the mayhem, public conspiracy theories, and controversies surrounding her, the 65-year-old reports she continues to maintain her healthy weight and lifestyle.

Al Roker

Al Roker is another surprising celebrity proponent of weight loss surgery, recently celebrating his 20th year since his first procedure.

He took the plunge in 2002 after years of “failed diets” and ongoing health problems. He was 340 lbs prior to the procedure, and able to drop 100 pounds following it. He has kept it off for 20 years and counting, and is an active spokesperson for people taking control of their health and the success he experienced through the surgery. He also tries various diets such as keto and reports back to fans about the diet’s successes or pitfalls, working tirelessly to keep the public informed on the latest health trends.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah is, well… Oprah. Need we say more? The well-known celebrity is famous for many things, one of which is her incredible weight loss transformation. Oprah revealed at her most unhealthy weight she was 240 lbs, yet she is now down to a healthy 160 lbs. She received gastric bypass surgery in 1999, but also stresses that a healthy diet and exercise are key to her maintaining her healthy physique and lifestyle.

She also is a big supporter and active member of the calorie counting system, and the community of Weight Watchers, who she says “keeps her on track.” She also is very outspoken about her physical activity, as she and her bestie Gayle are often seen sweating it out on trails and hikes. She emphasizes a healthy lifestyle as the key to her success.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey was worried about her weight gain following her pregnancy with the twins that she welcomed in 2011. While she felt she was always “curvy,” she began to get hateful feedback from fans about her weight. She also noticed a difference in her ability to perform, her stamina, and her overall health and well-being. She decided in 2017 to get gastric bypass surgery, and although she was initially very closed-lip about it, she has since opened up revealing she lost 30 lbs immediately following the procedure.

She landed a Vegas residency spot in 2020, so it seems that her stamina has returned, while her weight has not. She explains healthy diet and exercise have been able to keep off the weight she lost from the surgery.

Celebrities are just like us, they struggle with weight loss and gain, too. Yet when all else fails, some have the option to turn to surgery, and it has brought them some pretty amazing results. While they all elaborate that it is not a “quick fix” and that it does take ongoing work to maintain the loss, we have to admit, it seems worth it because these 10 celebrities look pretty darn good!