You’d be forgiven for thinking Charli XCX is a new artist basking in the glow of her ultra-successful Brat album era but the truth is, you’ve been listening to Charli for years. The “Sympathy is a Knife” songstress might have reached a new career high thanks to the viral marketing power of Brat, but Charli’s been making music since the Myspace era.

Recommended Videos

While you’ve surely heard songs like “360” and “Apple” all over social media, Charli’s been making hits since she stepped onto the scene in the 2010s. Along with her own songs like “Boom Clap,” she’s been featured on songs like Icona Pop’s 2012 single “I Love It” and topped Billboard with Iggy Azalea on 2014’s “Fancy.” In more recent years, Charli has carved out a niche as a pop tastemaker with fan-favorite projects like her 2016 Vroom Vroom EP and mixtapes like 2017’s Pop 2. Somehow, she still finds time to flex her songwriting chops on songs for other artists, like “Señorita” for Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes. It’s safe to say Charli’s proved herself as an artist after over a decade in the industry.

Charli, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, has attributed much of her success to her parents’ support for her career at a young age. She’s opened up about growing up biracial and her relationship with her parents more often in recent years, even releasing the song “Apple” about intergenerational trauma and difficulties communicating with her parents.

Who are Charli XCX’s parents?

Charli XCX is the daughter of Shameera, a former nurse and flight attendant of Gujarati Indian descent from Uganda, and Jon Aitchison, an entrepreneur and concert booker of Scottish descent. Charli spoke with SBS The Feed in 2019 about how her mom’s past as a refugee helps her keep her life in perspective. Her mother’s family was forced to flee Uganda when former president Idi Amin ordered the expulsion of all Asian people from the country. As a child, Charli wasn’t “that interested” in her parents’ backstories but grew to appreciate what her mother’s family had been through. “Now I realize she’s a really powerful person. Her parents had to really fight to look after all of their children and move them from Africa to the UK … Their story’s a really inspiring one and it makes me realize how lucky I am.”

In an interview with British GQ, Charli said she often felt like an outsider growing up. “I had friends, but my school was full of blonde white girls and I was this half-Indian girl with frizzy hair and different interests.” She says she turned to making music as a way to make herself more interesting: “Deep down, one of my biggest fears was being boring.”

Her parents supported her by acting as chaperones when Charli was invited to perform at underground raves as a young teen. “My mum, in particular, was terrified. She grew up in Uganda and never really drank, never smoked a cigarette. She came from a Muslim family where the idea of a 14-year-old going to a rave was completely alien.” Charli’s dad was more prepared as a show promoter but even he felt a bit out of place at late-night raves.

Charli’s come a long way from those illegal warehouse parties, but her parents’ support remains as constant as ever. Eagle-eyed fans have even spotted the pair showing up for their daughter’s shows. The apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy