Image Credit: Disney
Charli XCX and Kelley Heyer at Madison Square Garden composite
Images via Charli XCX/Instagram, Kelley Heyer/TikTok
Social Media
Celebrities
News

This random girl just jumped in like…’: Charlie XCX fans are outraged over the ‘Apple’ dance creator’s big moment being stolen from her

A viral dance hit breeds a viral controversy, while a woman involved calls for peace.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 02:54 pm

Last summer, those anywhere near the internet saw the “Apple” dance, choreographed to the Charli XCX song “Apple” off her album Brat. Charli XCX tried to give the originator of the dance her flowers at her Madison Square Garden show. But someone else ruined that woman’s time to shine. And now, the internet is talking.

TikToker Kelley Heyer created the dance, which went massively viral on TikTok, and even Charlie XCX adopted the cute moves in her posts. If somehow you haven’t seen the “Apple” dance, here’s ground-zero:

@kelley.heyer

Replying to @POPPYLAUR⚢ It’s very easy! I wanted this to be something cute people could do to show off an outfit 🙂 #charlixcx #brat

♬ Apple – Charli xcx

From there, the routine erupted all over TikTok, and even Charli XCX joined the fun:

@atlanticrecords

Obsessed with @Charli XCX, @Troye Sivan & @terrencefoconnor doing the apple dance 🍏 DC: @Kelley Heyer #charlixcx #brat

♬ Apple – Charli xcx

It’s solid that Charli XCX featured Heyer “Apple” dancing on the big screens at Charli’x MSG Sweat tour date in September. The viral dance sensation had already earned Heyer an MTV VMAs invitation and helped “Brat Summer” become the cultural juggernaut it was. Less solid, however, in the opinion of many online, is how another MSG audience member stole Heyer’s spotlight in New York.

“I really hope that girl knew her”

via Senorita Awesome/X

The “Apple” dance is often done in groups — even Charli solicited Troy Sivane, her Sweat tour co-headliner and another dancer in her post. So, maybe that was on the mind of whoever jumped into the frame when Heyer started her dance for Charli, broadcast on the big screens at MSG. And whoever it was, she didn’t just butt in, either, as this X post points out:

via cat @ side order/X

As the “Apple” dance did last summer, Heyer’s cringe MSG moment blew up online, with comments like, “i can’t tell what’s worse, if she did know her or if she didn’t like omg either way so embarrassing like damn.” And then, “ew even if she did know her, let your friend have her moment??”

Heyer called for cooler heads to prevail

@kelley.heyer

My voice is shot from the concert but I just wanted to get this out there!

♬ original sound – Kelley Heyer
via Kelly Heyer/TikTok

Amid the MSG “Apple” dance controversy, Heyer chimed in with a post and said she didn’t know the woman, Heyer accepted her apology. And with the lights and loud music, “she just got really excited. So, we worked it out in the remix, it’s fine,” Heyer added, referencing Lorde’s feature on another Brat song remix, “Girl, so confusing.” Heyer said, “I’m just asking you guys to have a little grace, and please don’t dox her.”

Heyer also explained she uploaded the video without realizing how the internet would react, and she accepts some responsibility for what happened. “It’s also my fault for putting her in the social media spotlight,” Heyer said.

Based on this post, at least some online agreed,

via gemma/X

Like the “Apple” dance and Brat summer, the online heat stemming from what happened will likely calm down once we move on to the next viral hit. We should listen to Heyer and not get too worked up over the clip, and believe Heyer when she says she apologized. So far, Charli XCX and the other woman in the MSG footage have not publicly commented on the situation.

