A Taiwanese website just mistakenly listed a remix edition of Charli XCX’s ‘brat’ for pre-sale and fans are freaking out

Just when you thought our collective so-called brat summer was cooling off, Charli XCX seems poised to keep a firm grip on our playlists, at least according to a new fan rumor.

Recommended Videos

Speculation is mounting online that the British pop star will deliver an entirely remixed edition of her sixth studio album, which dropped in June and has been omniscient enough to overrun our algorithms and feature in political discourse (Kamala IS brat will live on in pop culture canon, and might just be responsible for our next POTUS).

The rumor mill is predicting that the brat remix album will arrive on October 11, after a Taiwan-based music website reportedly listed the new album for presale by mistake. Screenshots of the listing were uploaded to X yesterday and have been circulating ever since, though an actual remix album and release date has not been officially confirmed.

*The record store is Taiwanese, not Chinese. — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) September 3, 2024

While it’s mostly unsubstantiated rumors at this point, fans have been quick to run with the idea of a brat remix album, especially since Charli has released multiple remixes in recent months. In June, she enlisted Robyn and Yung Lean for a remix of the brat song 360, and elsewhere tapped Addison Rae, Lorde and Billie Eilish for the fellow album songs “Von dutch” “Girl, so confusing” and “Guess”, respectively.

Given her impressive run of collaborations, the idea of a brat remix album doesn’t feel out of the realm of possibility, especially given Charli’s recent social media post welcoming the so-called “brat autumn”. Naturally, Charli XCX fans, or Charli’s Angels as they’re called, have jumped on news of brat remix album listing, declaring on social media that “brat fall is coming.”

“ITS NOT OVER”, another fan gushed, with others saying the remix edition is “not a want, but a NEED.” Since the fandom of a pop star knows no chill, it’s already been widely speculated that at least one of the remixes on the new brat album will include Taylor Swift.

That rumor arose when Swift was quoted in a New York Magazine profile of Charli, in which she sung her praises and quelled any speculation about a supposed beef between the pair. Swift’s quote came after “Sympathy is a knife”, the brat song that is all but confirmed to be about Charli’s insecurity when comparing herself to Swift.

oh brat fall is coming — matz ౨ৎ (@matzsvision) September 3, 2024

Since Lorde was also the subject of “Girl, so confusing” before she jumped on the remix, it stands to reason that Charli might again enlist the very person she’s singing about for “Sympathy is a knife with Taylor Swift”.

But then again who knows, maybe we’ll wake up on October 11 to find Kamala Harris’ name on the remix tracklist. Stranger things have happened.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy