Charli XCX ‘Brat’ release date confirmed

The whole internet is lighting up in neon green for Charli XCX.

The British maverick is putting out her sixth studio album whose cover is a pixelated Y2K title spelling the word Brat over a solid garish green background. Charli has always been the irreverent, unbothered indie alternative to the mainstream pop world, but in Brat she’s taking that identity to a new level, especially in the very self-aware and maximalist lead singles Von Dutch and 360 — the latter of which features an illustrious B to C-list group of Internet “it girls” that only the most chronically online audiences will recognize. And that’s exactly the point.

Elsewhere on the album, the provocative, cocky persona falls away to reveal some of the artist’s most vulnerable tracks yet — like “So I,” the tribute to the late producer-songwriter and Charli’s collaborator and friend Sophie, which she performed at the Billboard Women in Music event in March. Other promotional singles from Brat include “Club Classics” and “B2B.”

When is Brat dropping?

Brat is out Friday, June 7, 2024. The 31-year-old worked with regular partners A. G. Cook and Easyfun, but also Hudson Mohawke, Gesaffelstein, Omer Fedi, and The 1975‘s George Daniel, who Charli has been engaged to since Nov. 2023.

And no, don’t worry, your Spotify/Apple Music is not broken. Ahead of Brat‘s release, all the covers of Charli’s previous album have been changed to the style of the upcoming project’s vintage tech aesthetic. Crazy to think that the ’90s and early aughts are now some cool, conceptual, nostalgic era to reference.

Later in the year, Charli will be going on a joint tour with Troye Sivan across North America right after she finishes her arena run in the U.K.

