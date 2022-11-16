Julia Fox relives her dominatrix days, performing to ‘slave piggy’ camera

File this one under things we didn’t know about Julia Fox but aren’t surprised to learn. Apparently, the Uncut Gems star and former Kanye “Ye” West girlfriend used to be a dominatrix. How do we know? There’s a clip circulating with her demonstrating just how, well, dominant she can be to her “slave piggies.”

What’s a slave piggy? It’s what Fox called her sex slaves. The clip is from an upcoming episode of Ziwe, a variety series on Showtime hosted by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh. Prompted by Fumudoh, Fox talked to the camera like she was talking to one of her “piggies.”

“Well you’ve been a bad little slut, haven’t you,” she said seductively to the camera. “You wanna be punished? I bet you do want to be punished. You dirty little bitch.”

julia fox talks to the camera as if it was her "slave piggy" during her dominatrix days on ziwe teaser pic.twitter.com/kDUlsa2PAy — julia fox fan updates (@juliafoxsource) November 16, 2022

It really is… something. In a separate clip from the same episode, Fumudoh asks Fox if she’s dating anyone right now and she says no. Then she asks “Have you ever tried dating women?”

“I have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think maybe I have some, you know, I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little more. Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

“We’re unpacking,” the host said. “I can find love in all places,” Fox responds. “And all races.”

i asked julia fox about dating men… new episodes premiere november 18th pic.twitter.com/IPMh13nMwK — ziwe (@ziwe) November 16, 2022

The episode with Fox is called “Men!” Here’s the synopsis: “Ziwe explores the male psyche with Michael Che then challenges the patriarchy with Julia Fox. Featuring iconic guests Benito Skinner, Michael Antonucci, George Civeris, Sam Taggart, and Ronald Metellus with music by Ziwe & Jen Goma.”

That episode airs Nov. 20 on Showtime.