Who are Christopher Reeve’s children?

Christopher Reeve was best known for his iconic portrayal of Superman in the ’70s and ’80s and the paralyzing horseback riding injury that cut his career short. But for Matthew, Alexandra, and Will Reeve, he’s just “Dad.”

The oldest of the Reeve children, Matthew, was born in London in 1979. His mom, former British model and fashion executive Gae Exton, had met his dad on the set of the first two Superman movies in England, but when she learned she was pregnant with her firstborn, the two were no longer together. They rekindled their relationship after the news, and welcomed a baby daughter four years later — Alexandra.

Reeve and Exton broke up amicably in 1987, right around the time the beloved Hollywood actor met singer and actress Dana Morosini, who would become Dana Reeve in 1992 after the two tied the knot. Will was born months later. He was only three years old when his dad became paralyzed from the neck down after falling off his horse while riding in the Commonwealth Dressage and Combined Training Association finals at the Commonwealth Park Equestrian Center in Culpeper, Virgin on May 27, 1995.

Nine years later, in 2004, when Will was 12, Alexandra was 21, and Matthew was 25, their father died of cardiac arrest caused by what is believed to have been an adverse reaction to medication. He was 52. Dana passed away not long after from lung cancer on March 6, 2006. “I’ve been alone since then,” Will told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, on the occasion of the premiere of the 2024 documentary Super/Man about their family.

Where are Christopher Reeve’s children now?

American audiences are most likely familiar with Will Reeve since he took a page out of Clark Kent’s book and decided to build a career as a news anchor. He’s worked for ABC since 2018, joining the Good Morning America crew in 2022, and was a correspondent at ESPN before that. He has a degree in English and American Literatures from Middlebury College and serves, alongside his siblings, on the board of directors of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, a care and research organization for those impacted by paralysis founded by Will’s parents in 1999.

Alexandra, “Al” to her siblings, is a graduate of Yale University and Columbia Law who currently presides over the Center for Democracy & Technology, through which she monitors the impact of tech and the internet on democracy, as well as people’s privacy and their right to information. With quite an illustrious CV, Alexandra also helped found the Institute for Technology Law & Policy at Georgetown University and worked for the United States Senate’s Judiciary Committee for over five years as chief counsel “covering technology with a focus on consumer protection, innovation, and protecting people’s rights,” according to an interview with Columbia Law School.

Reeve’s only daughter is now a mother herself. She welcomed a son, Christopher Russel Reeve Givens, named after her father, as well as his other grandfather, on June 13, 2015, with husband Garren Givens, per People.

Matthew, meanwhile, followed in his dad’s footsteps and entered the film industry as a producer, director, and screenwriter, who has worked on multiple projects, including Providence, the TV series Hamilton, and The Land That Never Was.

