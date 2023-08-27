‘Bottoms’: Who are Havana Rose Liu’s parents?

Fame is finding its way to Havana Rose Liu. We surely can remember her from the various recognizable roles she played in The Chair, Mayday, The Sky is Everywhere, and the psychological thriller No Exit, but Emma Seligman’s sex comedy Bottoms where Liu plays the cheerleader — Isabel — shot her to further popularity and recognition.

However, it turns out that there’s more to discuss about Liu than her acting talents.

Who are Havana Rose Liu’s parents?

Photo by Marvi Lacar/Getty Images

Liu’s parents are David Liu and Carley Roney. They met each other while they were undergraduate students at New York University. Her father has a Chinese heritage and emigrated to the United States in the 1990s and her mother is of American nationality. Both her parents are entrepreneurs, a shared trait that is deemed responsible for their successful marriage.

Three years after their marriage, the couple decided to venture into the arena of wedding planning, and in 1996, the couple founded the wedding planning website The Knot and successfully launched the website in 1997 that aimed online services and assistance to couples in their wedding planning services.

The company later blossomed into renowned lifestyle brand, XO Group – whose current value is approximately over $500 million. Prior to founding The Knot, David had a career in digital production and management, and in 1993, he also founded the CD-ROM development firm RunTime Inc.

Liu and Roney shared a close connection, and on various occasions David spoke about their joint efforts at building the lifestyle empire filled with highs and lows. “As a married couple in business together you will experience highs that most couples will never experience. When you close a big deal or IPO with your spouse it’s extraordinary. But some of the lows can be unbelievably dark. Deeper and darker than other couples will likely experience.”

When it’s all said and done, it’s clear that notwithstanding her overachieving highly successful parents, Havana is definitely making her mark in the industry.