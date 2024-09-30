Who are Kris Kristofferson’s kids?

In quiet whispers, the world has bid farewell to one of its most understated musical icons, Kris Kristofferson. His passing marks the end of an era in American music and culture.

With a career spanning over five decades, the Texas-born Kristofferson, who turned 88 in June, penned numerous hit songs, including “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” His fusion of country, folk, and rock elements, coupled with his poignant lyrics, has earned him multiple Grammy Awards and a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, the singer had been grappling with health issues for years. Throughout his career and health struggles, Kristofferson’s family has been his constant support system. The crooner has thrice walked down the aisle, and is a doting dad to eight wonderful children, spanning from their early 30s to their early 60s. His peaceful passing on Sept. 28, 2024, was confirmed by his spokesperson, Ebie McFarland, who stated that Kristofferson was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments, a fitting conclusion to a life so fully lived. The Kristofferson clan has always been a tightly-knit unit, with many of his children following in their father’s footsteps.

First marriage to Frances Beer: Tracy (62) and Kris Jr. (56)

Tracy Kristofferson (left) , Kris Kristofferson (center) and Lisa Meyers (right). Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage



Tracy Kristofferson, born in 1962, is Kris’ firstborn from his marriage to Frances Beer. She pursued an acting career, gracing the silver screen in films such as Trouble in Mind and Night of the Cyclone. Kris Kristofferson Jr., born in 1968, is the second child from Kris’ first marriage. Unlike his sister, he has chosen to maintain a low profile, far from the blinding limelight of Tinseltown.

From Kris' second marriage to the singer Rita Coolidge came Casey Kristofferson, born in 1974.

Second marriage to Rita Coolidge: Casey (50)

Kris Kristofferson holds his daughter Casey during an event in 1977. Photo by Oscar Abolafia/TPLP/Getty Images

Casey Kristofferson, born in 1974, is Kris’ only child with his second wife, the talented singer Rita Coolidge. Casey has carved her own path as a dancer, establishing her own dance school and later forming the Casey Kristofferson Band, where she showcases her musical prowess.

Third marriage to Lisa Meyers: Jesse (40), Jody (39), Johnny (36), Kelly Marie (33), and Blake (30)

(L-R) Musician Kris Kristofferson, Lisa Kristofferson, Kimberly Alexander and Jesse Kristofferson. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE

Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree indeed. Speaking of which, Jesse Kristofferson, the firstborn of Kris’ third marriage to Lisa Meyers, flirted with the acting realm, gracing projects like Planet of the Apes and the soap opera staple Days of Our Lives. However, Jesse’s sibling, Jody Kristofferson, who followed in 1985, charted a different course. He grappled his way to fame as a professional wrestler for the WWE under the moniker Jody Reese before hanging up his tights.

Meanwhile, Johnny Kristofferson, born in 1988, the third child of Lisa and Kris, has taken on a significant role in preserving his father’s legacy. After earning a law degree from Pepperdine University, Johnny stepped up to manage the family business in partnership with Morris Higham Management following Kris’ retirement in 2021. He expressed his excitement about bringing his father’s songwriting to a new generation.

Kelly Marie, the only daughter of Kris and Lisa, was born in 1990. She has has made her mark as an actress and musician, even sharing the stage with her father for a heartwarming duet at the Magnolia Fest in 2013. Blake Kristofferson, the baby of the bunch, arrived in 1994 and has chosen to embrace a more low-key existence like Kris Jr. With his children carrying the torch, both in the entertainment industry and in managing the family business, Kristofferson’s impact on music culture is sure to endure, as also rightly pointed out by fellow legend Dolly Parton.

