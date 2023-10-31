Who did ‘Halloweentown’ star Kimberly J. Brown marry?

It's the kind of love story movies are made of -- Disney Channel original movies, to be exact.

Kimberly J. Brown is one of those actresses who will forever be immortalized by the role she played when she was a teenager — Marnie Piper in the Disney Channel original movie Halloweentown.

That’s not to say Brown hasn’t cushioned her filmography with other projects, but none of them have become quite as iconic as her foray into Halloweentown with her mom Gwen (Judith Hoag), her grandma Aggie (Debbie Reynolds), her sister Soapie — excuse us, Sophie (Emily Roeske), and her brother Dylan (Joey Zimmerman).

Marnie may have had a rough go at finding romance in Halloween II: Kalabar’s Revenge, but Brown stumbled upon some magic while helping the inhabitants of Halloweentown overcome the Grey Spell. If enemies to lovers is your favorite trope in romance movies then you’ll get a kick out of who Brown fell happily in love with after permanently opening the portal between the mortal world and Halloweentown.

Kimberly J. Brown’s fiance and soon-to-be husband

That’s right, Marnie may have turned down Kal’s offer to rule the mortal world and Halloweetown together, but Kimberly J. Brown just couldn’t say no to Daniel Kountz’s good looks and charm. The two former Halloweentown actors are currently engaged and in the process of planning their magical wedding.

Now, before you assume they immediately met and fell in love while filming Halloween II: Kalabar’s Revenge in 2001, think again. Brown actually revealed in a 2021 TikTok video that she and Kountz didn’t speak or reconnect for at least 10 years after filming the Disney Channel movie. It wasn’t until Brown reached out for a YouTube skit collaboration that the sparks started to fly.

Nowadays, Brown and Kountz do a little less work in front of the camera, but they are by no means out of the public eye. In 2021, Brown appeared in 15 episodes of the popular American soap opera General Hospital, and in 2023 she lent her voice to the character Blair in the Disney Channel animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee.

Kountz is also still an actor — in 2022 he voiced the character Byggvir in the popular video game God of War Ragnarök. When he’s not acting he’s selling homes as a real estate agent, lending his big personality to prospective clients in search of their next dream home.

@officialkjb So over 20 years we first met filming a movie…😏 Thank you to the great @anna x for this idea 🙂 ♬ original sound – Elsie Silver

To the delight of fans, the two regularly acknowledge their Halloweentown background, especially around the Halloween season. Brown has already admitted to being open to doing another Halloweentown movie, and since Kal was never killed in Halloweentown II… just sayin’ — it’s highly possible that these two would be willing to reprise their famous roles. Ball’s in your court, Disney.