The Halloweentown franchise is such an iconic seasonal treat. Watching reruns of the Cromwell family’s spooky adventures every year was such a spectacular joy (I’ll admit it: I always liked the Halloweentown movies better than Hocus Pocus!)

If you’re feeling the craving for seeing spells cast, mummies going to school, and plain ol’ warm-hearted family fun, then good news! There are four Halloweentown movies, all of which are available on Disney Plus.

You can watch the whole Halloweentown series on Disney Plus

Image via Disney

There are four Halloweentown movies: Halloweentown (1998), Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001), Halloweentown High (2004), and Return to Halloweentown (2006). Each film focuses on the spooky upbringing of Marnie Piper, a young girl who discovers and learns just how magical (and downright eerie) her world really is. In the first three films, she is played by Kimberly J. Brown. In Return to Halloweentown, the character is portrayed by Sara Paxton.

Throughout the series, Marnie is surrounded by friends, her loving witchy family, and, of course, the spectacularly spooky citizens of Halloweentown!

Disney Plus subscribers have it easy; they can consume the entire Halloweentown franchise every year whenever they want (but you should really only do it on October 31; it’s pretty much sacrilege otherwise — okay, October 15-31 is acceptable as well).

Fubo subscribers can also stream the franchise! If you feel like just renting any of the films, you can also check out platforms like Prime Video and Google Play.

If you’ve never watched any of the Halloweentown flicks, now’s your chance! Happy Halloween!