Who does Robbie Amell play in season three of ‘The Witcher?’

Henry Cavill’s tenure on The Witcher is now over, with part two of season three officially available to stream.

With Cavill’s ousting, fans are expecting some major change-ups in season four of the series. The adaptation already puts plenty of distance between itself and the original source material, and fans are expecting even more changes once season four comes around. The upcoming season will switch out lead Henry Cavill for his replacement, Liam Hemsworth, and branch out on a fresh adventure for the show’s main characters.

Some of those characters are brand new to The Witcher story, with no basis in the original books — or CD Projekt Red’s popular video game adaptations. While fans of the original story are well familiar with characters like Vesemir, Eskel, and Triss, several characters are show originals, and thus create some confusion among longtime fans. Robbie Amell‘s character is among these fresh additions, and he’s already proving popular in season three of the series.

Robbie Amell’s The Witcher character

Image via Netflix

Netflix’s The Witcher has already introduced a number of show-specific characters. These outside inclusions are absent from the books that inspired the series, and — like The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon — were created entirely for the adaptation. Amell’s character, who debuted in season three of the series, is one of the newest additions to the cast, but he made a quick impact on fans.

Amell plays Gallatin, a Scoia’tael warrior fighting to join forces with Nilfgaard. He seemed poised to take on a major role in the building drama of season three when he was first introduced, but the grizzled elven warrior didn’t manage to accomplish nearly as much as viewers expected. Instead, after debuting with a bang, and serving as a contentious opposite to Scoia’tael queen Francesca, Gallatin was brazenly killed off to add more weight to the rising tensions. He came to a brutal end in episode three of the latest season, after pushing for an alliance between the Scoia’tael and Nilfgaard.

This prompted his longtime friend, Cahir, to put an end to Gallatin. He killed his friend in hopes of proving his loyalty to Nilfgaard and deepening ties with Emphyr, and his efforts seem to have been successful. We’ll certainly know more about just what this betrayal means, and how it will affect the future of the story, once more seasons come out, but for now, Amell’s character serves as little but a tragic example of how deep the conflict between the elves runs — and how far Cahir will go to get ahead.