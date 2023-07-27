Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Witcher?’

The third season of The Witcher is finally complete, with part two having dropped on Netflix today. This means, of course, that loyal viewers are already looking forward to more, but with the track record of the show’s network, it’s hard not to be concerned.

As we have all become starkly aware in the past few months, Netflix is not the most reliable of services out there when it comes to giving its series a proper send-off. Too many times we’ve seen beloved, successful shows get axed after a single season for no evident reason, leaving fans to contend with the frustrations. The Witcher got more than that, sure, but considering Netflix’s problem with fantasy adaptations, fans aren’t really reassured by it.

Has The Witcher season 4 been confirmed?

Photo via Netflix

The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season, and the announcement was made before season three even debuted. While this may sound like good news, the fact that Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt de Rivia is enough to turn off a big portion of viewers. Liam Hemsworth taking over the role, the showrunner’s alleged disrespect for the source material, and the show’s overall decline in quality also don’t sit right with many, who have put in motion their plan to boycott the series.

All this to say that season four is coming, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it should. At least, according to The Witcher‘s own fanbase. Regardless of viewers’ individual feelings, Geralt de Rivia’s journey is not over yet, and Netflix seems willing to see it through.