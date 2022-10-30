Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill

In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch.

Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia after his third run of adventures, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the breach. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for hot takes and spicy opinions to begin surfacing online, with countless fans of the sprawling fantasy saga left with their jaws on the floor at the news they could have never possibly imagined.

Cavill is a noted supporter of the source material, and he’s previously voiced his desires to stick around for a seven-season arc, so it would be an understatement to say his departure came out of the blue. Presumably, the renewed lure of Superman proved impossible to resist, but drafting in the youngest of the Hemsworth trio to take over hasn’t exactly gone down well.

In fact, there’s an overwhelming sentiment sweeping social media demanding that Netflix simply cancel The Witcher altogether, instead of continuing on with a recasting that nobody asked for, and very few seem to be on board with.

…why not just cancel the witcher if you’re losing henry cavil???? netflix you have canceled shows for less — malibu barbie (@thenoasletter) October 29, 2022

Literally would rather have had them postpone future seasons of The Witcher or cancel the show entirely — Jada 🌿 TLOU LOCKDOWN — THE REMIX (@jada_guerrette) October 29, 2022

Don’t talk to me for at least three (3) weeks I just saw the Witcher news. I am distraught and may never recover. Just fucking cancel it at this point — home improvement witch (@GothWhopper) October 30, 2022

literally just cancel the witcher series please this is the worst news of my life — ˗ˏˋabi ✩‧comms open🎃 (@sandatori) October 29, 2022

'The Witcher' Season 3 First BTS Image Released 1 of 2

Honestly at this point… just cancel The Witcher. We had a blast but Henry Cavill is Geralt and will forever be. Thems the breaks — Mrmetalman (@Mrmetalmangamin) October 30, 2022

Just cancel The Witcher after season 3 at this point — Lightning McFiend (@SpeetySomething) October 30, 2022

Netflix: "We want to cancel more shows but people don't like when we do that."



The Witcher: "lol I got an idea." — Alexecutioner 💀 (@alexdeithwen) October 29, 2022

just cancel season 4 of the witcher honestly — sofia 🧸 mourning daddy harwin (@donnellyswawa) October 29, 2022

While it’s exceedingly unlikely that the platform is going to bin one of its biggest hits, we’re very curious to see if the backlash subsides at any point. If it doesn’t, then you’d imagine the bigwigs would have to take stock of replacing Cavill with Hemsworth, and it’s not as if there’s going to be a shortage of content from the Continent with Blood Origin, more animated offshoots, and a show aimed at children and families all on the way.