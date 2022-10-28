Henry Cavill promises ‘hope, optimism, and joy’ for his future as Superman

After years of rumor, speculation, and false dawns, Dwayne Johnson finally managed to do exactly what fans had been demanding for years by bringing Henry Cavill back into the DCEU (now without the “E”) as Superman.

Sure, the Black Adam star got a huge helping hand from the new Warner Bros. Discovery regime being a lot more receptive to the idea than their predecessors, but it’s not a coincidence that the pair are friends with longstanding personal and professional ties to Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia, either.

Since finally breaking his silence on the comeback we’d all been waiting for, Cavill has already done a deep dive into what the future could hold for Kal-El moving forward. Coincidentally, last night marked the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2, which found the actor artfully dodging specifics while still setting out his stall when talking to Entertainment Tonight.

“Right now, I can’t really talk about anything. What I do want is hope, optimism, and joy. Those three things are essential with the character.”

If you want to read too much into Cavill’s words, which is exactly what a lot of people have been doing online, then he’s pretty much stating the exact opposite of the aesthetic established in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Of course, the pair remain good friends as evidenced by the glowing endorsement sent in his direction by the director, but it’s certainly been a long time since we’ve seen a light, breezy, and fun-filled Superman adventure on the big screen.