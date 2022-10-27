Zack Snyder congratulates Henry Cavill on Superman return, drops huge tease for DCU fans

DC fans don’t have an easy life, having faced years of frustration as films are canceled, boneheaded executives overrule directors, and the general sense of chaos and drama that has surrounded the whole enterprise.

But now there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Walter Hamada is out and James Gunn is in, with Henry Cavill returning as Superman and rumors building of new Ben Affleck Batman movies. But if those stars are returning, why not the original architect too?

Zack Snyder is nothing if not a divisive figure, though the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 bolstered his fanbase and renewed calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Now Snyder has posted a question for Henry Cavill and dropped a bombshell teaser that may indicate he’d return for Man of Steel 2:

Zack Snyder’s Message to Henry Cavill



“I can’t wait to work with you in the future and you are of course the greatest Superman ever” 👀



pic.twitter.com/apAsho8pp9 — MoviesThatMaher (@MoviesThatMaher) October 26, 2022

So, what are the chances of this happening? Well, Snyder and Gunn have been friends ever since their collaboration in 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, and Warner Bros. now seems to have a newfound positivity about Snyder’s past work.

Cavill will be busy with The Witcher for a decent chunk of 2023, with Snyder putting the finishing touches to his Netflix space epic Rebel Moon. Once those projects are out of the way, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Snyder returning to the DC universe to continue his work with the last son of Krypton.

Fingers crossed, as this would go down in history as one of the greatest cinematic comebacks of all time.

The DCEU is dead. Long live the DCU!