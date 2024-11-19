‘Who does that?’: Conan O’Brien remembers meaningful gesture from comedy legend Robin Williams, and it’s lowkey wrecking us

Many celebrities have fondly shared their cherished memories of the late comedy legend Robin Williams, each offering their praise for his pure heart and generous spirit. Recently, TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien recalled one specific interaction with Williams during one of the most challenging times in his life.

On Nov. 11, O’Brien had English actor Eric Idle — who was close friends with Williams — as a guest on his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. The conversation turned to Williams, with Idle describing his late friend as an empathetic person. O’Brien then shared how Williams helped lift his spirits in 2010 during his tumultuous Tonight Show conflict with Jay Leno and NBC executives, which ultimately led to his departure from the network.

O’Brien wasn’t sure about the future of his career at that point, and while lying down on the floor or his home, he received an unexpected call from Williams, who somehow managed to get his number. When he picked up the phone, he was greeted with, “How are you holding up, chief?” O’Brien thanked Williams for checking up on him and providing him with the words he needed at that time. “You’re gonna be fine. You’re gonna be great,” the comedian said before telling O’Brien that he had something for him.

The two comedians share a love of biking, and Williams instructed O’Brien to go to a bike shop in Santa Monica where he had a Colnago — a high-end Italian bike — customized for him. Williams told him to go biking to feel better. It didn’t stop there, though. The bike’s design was so ridiculous that it made O’Brien laugh. It had “crazy Irish colors” and O’Brien described it as “the most ugliest — I mean, it was just greens and shamrocks and everything.” Idle said that was typical of Williams to combine his generosity with his wit.

Conan O’Brien broke the news of Robin Williams’ passing on his show

On Aug. 11, 2014, Williams died by suicide at 63 years old. O’Brien, who then hosted his show Conan on TBS, spoke of the shocking news on his show as soon as he learned about it. More details emerged in the days after his death, and it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease months before. The autopsy, however, showed different results. The actor was misdiagnosed, and it turned out he had what’s called Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disease that affects a person’s memory, mood, and movement. It shares the same characteristics as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, which may be the reason for the misdiagnosis.

Days after Williams’ death, O’Brien talked about him on his show and described the Irish- themed gift bike. “It was the most absurd bicycle you’ve ever seen… it was bright orange and bright green and had shamrocks on it.” At that point, O’Brien said that he didn’t even know Williams well enough to warrant that kind of gift from him, which just goes to show how the comedian went out of his way to make people smile. “Who does that?” O’Brien said. When O’Brien called to thank him, Williams seemed to be delighted at the fact that O’Brien looked ridiculous while riding the bike.

Williams’ legacy endures, and every so often, those who had the privilege to know him recall the kind gestures he shared with them throughout his remarkable life.

