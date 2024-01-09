Who is Adan Canto’s wife?

CNN has confirmed that actor Adan Canto, star of The Cleaning Lady and Designated Survivor, died on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at the age of 42 from appendiceal cancer.

As well as the TV shows mentioned, Canto was known as Sunspot from the 2014 movie X-Men: Days of Future Past. When Canto’s death was announced, his publicist, Jennifer Allen, said the film and TV star “had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many” (via CNN).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mexican-born actor leaves behind two children, a son, Roman Alder, age 3, and Eve Josephine, a daughter, who was only a year old when her father died. Canto was also married — here’s more information about his wife.

Canto was married to Stephanie Ann Canto

Adan Canto met his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto while making the 2014 short film Before Tomorrow, and they married in 2017. The couple worked together again in 2020 on the short film, The Shot, written and directed by the husband and wife creative team. Stephanie also appears in the movie. She is otherwise an artist and ceramics instructor, who in the past, has taught at the New York Film Academy.

Canto and his family were living in the Hollywood Hills when he died, according to The U.S. Sun. As of this report, Stephanie had made no public statement about her husband’s death. It’s unknown how long Canto lived with cancer of the appendix before he died.

When Canto died, the FOX TV series The Cleaning Lady was filming its third season. Reportedly, Canto was not yet involved in the most current production of the show.