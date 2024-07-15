Who is Alexis from ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’s boyfriend?

Alexis Bellino is making her grand return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 18, and she’s not coming alone. Her new beau, John Janssen, is set to shake things up in the OC.

So, who exactly is John Janssen? At 61, he’s a successful businessman in Orange County, serving as president and partner at Wood Gutmann & Bogart Benefits Insurance Services. John’s no stranger to the challenges of balancing work and family life. He’s a dedicated dad to three grown children —two daughters and a son—whom he raised solo after divorcing his ex-wife in 2011 after 18 years of marriage.

Who’s the new man in RHOC’s Alexis Bellino’s life?

John’s connection to the RHOC world runs deeper than just Alexis. He previously dated Shannon Storms Beador for nearly four years before their split in late 2022. It wasn’t until a year later, on November 18, 2023, that John and Alexis crossed paths at the infamous Quiet Woman restaurant.

Since going public with their relationship on Christmas Day 2023, John has been open about his feelings for Alexis. He’s shared on social media that they “love each other… but more importantly, we laugh… A LOT.” John’s waterfront home in Orange County has become a backdrop for their blossoming romance, which viewers will get to see unfold on the upcoming RHOC season.

Despite their whirlwind romance, John seems all in. He’s been quoted saying he “cannot picture my life without her,” and the couple has already started blending their families. They’ve been spotted on weekend trips to Bear Mountain with their combined broods, proving John’s ready to embrace all aspects of Alexis’s life.

As for the future, John hasn’t popped the question yet, but he and Alexis aren’t shy about discussing their long-term plans. The RHOC Season 18 premiered on July 11, and so fans have already gotten an inside look at how John navigates the world of reality TV and how his relationship with Alexis develops under the spotlight. All eyes will be on John to see whether he fits into the OC social circle and whether his relationship with Alexis can withstand the pressures of reality TV fame.

