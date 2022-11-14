Who is Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson married to? Her age, net worth, and life since ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 8

The Bachelorette season eight was one of the most memorable seasons in Bachelorette history, as Emily Maynard took the world into her dating life. Maynard ended up picking entrepreneur Jef Holm as the lucky man to win the season. Their engagement to each other was, unfortunately, called off only a few months after the season had ended. Before her time on The Bachelorette, Maynard also won The Bachelor season 15, however these two failed attempts at finding love did not deter her, as she was able to find her soul mate.

Who is Emily Maynard Johnson married to?

Image via People.com

In 2013, Maynard started to date Tyler Johnson, a man she had met at church. The two had met prior to Maynard becoming a reality television star, but did not start dating until much later. The two became engaged in 2014 and it has been all smiles ever since for the happy couple.

According to LinkedIn, Johnson works in the automotive industry at Hendrick Automotive Group as a general manager. Prior to this, Johnson was a college football player at Wingate University where he also graduated with a degree in Business Management. Maynard and Johnson have quite the family together. Maynard brought a daughter from a previous relationship that Johnson has welcomed with open arms. Maynard and Johnson have five of their own children, with their most recent child born with down syndrome.

How old is Emily Maynard Johnson, what has she been up to since The Bachelorette, and what is her net worth?

Image via TV Shows Ace

Emily Maynard Johnson was born on February 1, 1986 in Morgantown, West Virginia. She has been busy helping raise her six children that she and Johnson have. Before going on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Maynard worked as an event planner with Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. Maynard clearly has one of the biggest hearts in the world. According to TheRichest, Maynard has a current net worth of $5 million. Prior to having children with Johnson and being a reality television star, Maynard was engaged to Ricky Hendrick, with whom she had her first daughter with. Sadly, Hendrick passe away in a plane crash in 2004. In honor of her late partner, Maynard named their daughter after him, Josephine Riddick, but she goes by Ricki.