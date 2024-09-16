Who is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ star Arthur Conti and where else have I seen him?

Anyone who’s seen Tim Burton’s delightful sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will know that Arthur Conti’s Jeremy Frazier is one of the best things about the movie — and, without giving anything specific away, he’s also at the center of the film’s biggest and best twist.

His chemistry with Jenna Ortega’s Astrid Deetz, for whom he provided a love interest of sorts, was excellent. Conti’s tremendous contribution to the supernatural comedy blockbuster surprised many people, as he seemingly came out of nowhere. So, who exactly is he?

Well, Conti was born in 2004 in Camden, London, England, which makes him either 19 or 20 years old at the time of writing.

He’s the son of a comedienne widely known to Brits, 51-year-old Nina Conti, who is famous for her standup routines in which she utilizes audience participation to effectively turn willing volunteers into lifesize ventriloquist dummies (if you’ve never seen her in action before, do look her up, she’s great).

On his mother’s side of the family, Conti’s grandparents are the actors Kara Wilson and Tom Conti. His grandmother is perhaps best known for her performance in the 1964 adaptation of Frederick Marryat’s children’s novel The Children of the New Forest (per IMDb), while his grandfather is a world-famous star whose movie credits (per IMDb) include the likes of The Quick and The Dead (1987), Shirley Valentine (1989), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Paddington 2 (2017), and Oppenheimer (2023).

Conti auditioned for his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice over Zoom with director Tim Burton. In an interview with GQ, he described receiving the news that he got the part on April Fool’s Day, which made him think it was someone playing a trick on him. In truth, that’s hardly surprising, as Conti was far from being a big name before his casting in such a huge movie. But where might you have seen the talented young actor before?

Where have I seen Arthur Conti before?

As per IMDb, quite literally the only place you might have seen Arthur Conti on screen before is in the HBO series and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Conti played the Queen’s Page in a single 2022 episode of the show (season one’s fifth episode, “We Light the Way”). He hadn’t done any professional acting before that and hasn’t done any since, other than his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

One thing’s for sure: while Conti hadn’t done much before playing Jeremy Frazier alongside the likes of Hollywood A-listers Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, he’ll undoubtedly feature more prominently on our screens in the future. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has propelled him into the spotlight, and praise is rightfully getting thrown his way. We expect to see him rise to superstardom quickly and wish him all the best in his career.

