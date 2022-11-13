One of the most popular actresses on the CW is Bianca Kajlich, who is known for playing Millie Winchester, Sam and Dean’s grandma, on the new Supernatural spinoff show The Winchesters. Fans have also seen Kajlich on the CW show Legacies in which she played Sheriff Mac. She also has had roles in shows such as Rules of Engagement and Undateable. All of these notable roles have fans wondering who Bianca is married to in real life.

Who is Bianca Kajlich’s famous husband?

Kajlich is currently married to Mike Catherwood. Also known as ‘Psycho Mike’, Catherwood is known for his work at the famous Los Angeles radio station KROQ as an impressionist and producer.

After his time there, Catherwood was brought in as a co-host of Loveline, a call-in show where people could call in seeking advice for many different things. One of the reasons that Catherwood was such a perfect fit for the position was his openness regarding his past with drugs and alcohol. Loveline ran for six successful years.

After Loveline, fans could catch Catherwood and his former co-host of Loveline, Dr. Drew Pinsky, on their new show, Dr. Drew Midday Live with Mike Catherwood. In 2018, Mike left and went back to the show that he was originally with, Kevin and Bean, with KROQ. Dr. Drew and Mike now also host a fitness podcast together called Swole Patrol.

In 2011, Mike also had an opportunity to join Dancing With The Stars, where he was partnered with Lacey Schwimmer. Unfortunately for Catherwood, he was the first contestant to be eliminated from the season. Catherwood also had a chance to co-host with Kelly Ripa as a fill-in.

Catherwood and Kajlich met each other during his time at Loveline. The couple got married to each other in 2012, and have been happily together since then. Together, Catherwood and Kajlich have one daughter who was born in 2014.