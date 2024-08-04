Who is Bill Gates’ girlfriend Paula Hurd?

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, has been a prominent figure in the tech industry for decades.

However, in recent years, his personal life has drawn significant attention, particularly following his high-profile divorce from Melinda Gates in 2021. Their split came on the heels of another notable billionaire breakup, that of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019. Speculation abounds that one contributing factor could have been Gates’ past workplace conduct. In particular, Bill Gates faced allegations regarding an affair with a Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate.

Though the affair, which Gates acknowledged, had occurred approximately 20 years prior, it was said to have ended amicably. This revelation came amid other reports that Gates had developed a questionable association with financier Jeffrey Epstein, which he later expressed regret over. These controversies might have strained his marriage, though the specific reasons for the divorce have been kept private beyond the acknowledgment of an “irretrievably broken” relationship.

in 2019, Microsoft conducted an investigation into Bill Gates' involvement in an affair with a Microsoft employee. The affair was back from 2000 when Bill made an attempt to start a romantic relationship with the employee.

Since their divorce, both Bill and Melinda have focused on their respective philanthropic endeavors. Melinda has continued her work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which she co-chairs, and also launched her own venture, Pivotal Ventures, to support women’s issues and social progress. Meanwhile, Bill has found a new partner in Paula Hurd, the widow of Mark Hurd, the late co-CEO of Oracle.

All about Paula Hurd

Bill Gates and Girlfriend Paula Hurd Attend Paris Olympics as His Daughter Jennifer Cheers on Simone Biles

The couple were joined by his daughter Jennifer Gates and her husband Nayel Nassar, who will be competing in Paris for Team Egypt

Paula Hurd, 62, is a former tech executive and event planner who met Bill at a tennis tournament in California in 2015. Paula had been married to Mark Hurd for nearly 30 years before his passing in 2019. She worked alongside her husband at NCR Corporation, where she held various leadership roles in marketing and event planning. Paula is also known for her philanthropic work, particularly in supporting education and the arts. She serves on the board of the Baylor University Board of Regents. In 2021, she generously donated $7 million to Baylor University’s Give Light Campaign to help provide the students with enhanced educational opportunities and resources.

She and her late husband were instrumental in establishing the Hurd Tennis Center at their alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin. Paula’s own educational journey began at the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. This solid foundation in business principles served as a springboard for her successful career, which included roles at NCR Corporation and a decade-long stint as a consultant at Club 127.

As for her relationship with Gates, it seems to be going strong based on their rare but elite public outings, including their presence at Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son’s pre-wedding celebration and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

