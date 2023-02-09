Bill Gates is dating the widow of a dead CEO following split

When you’re one of the richest men in the world, people are going to pay attention to you – including when you start dating someone new. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is reportedly doing just that with the widow of a dead CEO.

That’s right, Gates, 67, is dating Paula Hurd, 60, who just happens to be the widow of the late Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd. The two very rich lovebirds have been dating for over a year, and seem to really like each other, according to a friend of the couple quoted in the Daily Mail.

“They’re inseparable. They’ve been together over a year, and she’s always described as a ‘mystery woman’, but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship.” The two travel in the same circles and bonded over their shared love of tennis, and they’re often photographed together at tennis matches.

The two have been spotted down under at the Australian Open in Melbourne and also walking around Aussie city together. Paula’s husband passed away in Oct. 2019 when he was 62 years old after a battle with cancer. He ran Hewlett-Packard from 2005 to 2015 and then resigned over a sexual harassment scandal.

That’s when he joined Oracle. At the time of his death, Hurd was worth about $500 million. Gates, for his part, is worth north of $100 billion and is currently the fourth richest person in the world. Paula is an event planner and a philanthropist.

Her LinkedIn bio says she’s a “Developer and organizer of memorable mid- and large-scale event experiences for personal, corporate, and charitable occasions.”